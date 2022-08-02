Jucá: what it is, what it is for and how to take it

The jucá, also known as ironwood, jucaína, jacá, icainha, miraobi, miraitá, muiraitá, guratã, ipu, and muirapixuna is a tree found mainly in the north and northeast regions of Brazil and has a smooth trunk and scaly, with whitish spots, reaching up to 20 meters in height.

This tree has the scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea and studies show that it is possible to find substances called coumarins and flavonoids in jucá that have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant action.

Therefore, the bark, leaves, seeds or fruits are removed from this tree, which are used in folk medicine to treat diseases such as diabetes, cough, asthma and diarrhea. The most used way of jucá is through tea or drink with the powder of the bark, and the extract of this plant can be found in natural products stores or in manipulation pharmacies.

Jucá is a plant of Brazilian origin, popularly used to treat various diseases and health problems, such as:

Wound healing;

hemorrhages;

Asthmatic crisis;

Cough with phlegm;

Diabetes;

Respiratory allergy;

Diarrhea;

External hemorrhoids;

Gastric ulcers.

It can also be used to help treat bacterial and fungal infections, especially inflammation in the mouth region, such as gingivitis, and can be used for cancer prevention, due to its action in protecting the body’s defense cells.

In addition, some studies have been developed to prove the benefits of jucá oil on skin health, as its use can increase skin elasticity and help in the replacement of collagen and hyaluronic acid, reducing the negative effects of excessive exposure to the sun. See more about foods that also help with collagen replacement.

Jucá can be used through the oil extracted from the fruits or through tea, which is made by cooking the leaves or infusing the bark powder, sold in natural food stores.

Tea with jucá leaves : use 2 teaspoons of dried jucá leaves for 1 liter of water. Cook the leaves for 10 minutes, strain and drink;

: use 2 teaspoons of dried jucá leaves for 1 liter of water. Cook the leaves for 10 minutes, strain and drink; Drink with Jucá powder: put 1 teaspoon of jucá powder in 1 glass of water and mix afterwards.

There are no studies that recommend the ideal dose for making the tea, and it should always be done with the guidance of a phytotherapist and following the recommendations of a general practitioner, especially if the person already uses other medicines on a daily basis. It is also not recommended to mix jucá with other herbal medicines or teas from other medicinal plants, as it is not known what effect it will have.

As it is a plant in studies, no side effects have yet been found, however, if a person experiences any different symptoms when drinking tea or drink with jucá, it is necessary to seek medical attention to analyze the symptoms and indicate the most appropriate treatment.

And yet, like other plants, jucá should be made according to the guidance of a herbalist and a doctor, because if consumed in excess, its beneficial effects may not be achieved.

The use of jucá is contraindicated for pregnant women, for women who breastfeed and women in the menstrual period, as it can cause hormonal changes. It is also necessary to be careful with the use of jucá in babies and children, and it is necessary to consult a pediatrician before offering any medicinal plant.