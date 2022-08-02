Acromegaly and gigantism: symptoms, causes and treatment

Gigantism is a rare disease in which the body produces too much growth hormone, which is usually due to the presence of a benign pituitary tumor, known as a pituitary adenoma, causing organs and body parts to grow larger than normal.

When the disease appears from birth, it is known as gigantism, but if the disease appears in adulthood, usually around age 30 or 50, it is known as acromegaly.

In both cases, the disease is caused by a change in the pituitary gland, the place in the brain that produces growth hormone, and therefore treatment is done to reduce the production of the hormone, which can be done through surgery. , use of medication or radiation, for example.

main symptoms

Adults with acromegaly or children with gigantism often have larger than normal hands, feet, and lips, as well as coarse facial features. In addition, excess growth hormone can also cause:

Tingling or burning in the hands and feet;

Excessive blood glucose;

High pressure;

Joint pain and swelling;

Double vision;

Enlarged jaw;

Change in locomotion;

Tongue growth;

late puberty;

Irregular menstrual cycles;

Excessive tiredness.

In addition, as there is a possibility that excess growth hormone is being produced by a benign pituitary tumor, other symptoms such as regular headaches, vision problems or decreased sexual desire, for example, may also arise.

What are the complications

Some of the complications that this change can bring to the patient are:

Diabetes;

Sleep apnea;

loss of vision;

Increase in the size of the heart;

Due to the risk of these complications, it is important to see a doctor if you suspect this disease or growth disorders.

How to confirm the diagnosis

When gigantism is suspected, a blood test should be done to assess levels of IGF-1, a protein that is increased when growth hormone levels are also above normal, indicating acromegaly or gigantism.

After the exam, especially in the case of adults, a computed tomography may still be ordered, for example, to identify if there is any tumor in the pituitary that may be altering its function. In certain cases, the doctor may order the measurement of growth hormone concentrations.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for gigantism varies depending on what is causing the excess growth hormone. Thus, if there is a tumor in the pituitary, it is usually recommended to have surgery to remove the tumor and restore the correct production of hormones.

However, if there is no reason for the alteration in the functioning of the pituitary gland or if the surgery does not work, the doctor can only indicate the use of radiation or drugs, such as somatostatin analogues or dopamine agonists, for example, which should be used during throughout life to keep hormone levels under control.