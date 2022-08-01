What is arteriography and how is the exam performed?

Arteriography, also known as angiography, is a means of diagnosis that allows the observation of blood circulation and blood vessels in a particular region of the body, so that possible changes or lesions can be identified, which are causing certain symptoms.

The regions where this test is most used are the retina, heart and brain, and in order to perform it, it is necessary to use a contrast substance, which makes blood vessels more visible.

How the exam is done

The examination methodology varies according to the region to be analysed. Before starting the exam, local anesthesia or sedation is administered and then a thin tube is inserted into an artery, usually located in the groin, which is sent to the region to be analyzed, where a contrast substance is injected, to then be the respective images were collected.

During the examination, the doctor may take the opportunity to remove clots, perform an angioplasty, which consists of dilating a narrowed blood vessel, or insert a mesh inside the vessel, so that it remains functional. See how angioplasty is performed.

The procedure takes about 30 minutes to 2 hours and is usually painless.

In what situations should

Arteriography is an exam that is usually indicated in the following situations:

Coronary heart disease such as angina;

Aneurysms;

Atherosclerosis;

stroke;

Myocardial infarction;

Gangrene;

Organ failure;

macular degeneration;

Diabetic retinopathy.

How to prepare for the exam

Before the test, the doctor may recommend stopping any treatment that involves drugs, such as antiplatelet agents or anticoagulants, which interfere with blood clotting.

In addition, you should not eat or drink after midnight the day before the exam.

However, in some cases, this exam may have to be carried out in an emergency, and it is not possible to prepare in advance.

What are the risks of the exam?

Arteriography is relatively safe and complications are rare. In some cases, bruising or bleeding may occur in the region and more rarely infections or allergic reactions.