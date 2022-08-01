What is malt and what are its benefits

Malt is one of the main ingredients of beer and ovaltine, being produced mainly from barley grains, which are moistened and placed to germinate. After the sprouts are born, the grain is dried and roasted to make the starch more available to make the beer.

Common malt is produced from barley, but it can also be made from wheat, rye, rice or corn grains, being then called according to the plant that gave rise to the product, such as wheat malt, for example.

How is it used in beer production

In beer production, malt is the source of starch, a type of sugar that will be fermented by yeasts to produce alcohol and other important components of this beverage.

Thus, the type of malt and its production method determine how the beer will taste, color and aroma.

How is it used in whiskey production

While some types of beer also use wheat, corn and rice grains for their production, whiskey is made only from barley malt, which goes through the same process to produce the drink’s alcohol.

health benefits

Malt is very rich in vitamins and minerals, bringing health benefits such as:

Regulate blood pressure, as it is rich in potassium, which is important for relaxing blood vessels;

Maintain the health of the muscles, due to the presence of magnesium;

Prevent anemia, as it is rich in folic acid and iron;

Improve the functioning of the nervous system, as it contains B vitamins and selenium, an important mineral for the proper functioning of the brain;

Prevent osteoporosis and strengthen bones and teeth, as it is rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

magnesium to obtain these benefits, one should consume 2 to 6 tablespoons of barley or 250 ml of beer per day.

Malt Bread Recipe

This recipe yields approximately 10 servings of bread.

Ingredients:

300 g of ground barley malt

800 g of wheat flour

10 tablespoons of honey or 3 tablespoons of sugar

1 heaping tablespoon of organic yeast

1 tablespoon of salt

350 ml of milk

1 tablespoon of margarine

Preparation mode:

Mix all the ingredients with your hands in a bowl until a homogeneous mass is formed, which must be kneaded for 10 minutes; Let the dough rest for 1 hour; Knead again and place the dough in a greased bread pan; Cover with a cloth and wait until it doubles in size; Bake in a preheated oven at 250ºC for 45 minutes.

After finishing cooking in the oven, unmold the bread and keep it in an airy place to maintain its shape and texture. However, it is important to remember that people with gluten intolerance cannot consume barley, and to prevent intestinal problems in these cases, see what and where gluten is.