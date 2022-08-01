Tongue scraper: what is it for and how to use it

The tongue scraper is an instrument used to remove the whitish plaque accumulated on the surface of the tongue, known as tongue coating. The use of this instrument can help reduce bacteria present in the mouth and help reduce bad breath, and can be found in pharmacies and supermarkets.

It has been proven that the use of a tongue scraper is more effective for cleaning the tongue than a toothbrush, as it removes the coating more easily and better eliminates materials and food debris accumulated on the tongue. However, if even with the use of the scraper the tongue remains white, it is necessary to seek dental care, as it may be a sign of oral candidiasis.

what is it for

The scraper is a product used to keep the tongue cleaner, eliminating the whitish plaque that forms from food remains, and the use of this instrument can bring other benefits, such as:

Decreased bad breath;

Reduction of bacteria in the mouth;

Improved taste;

Prevention of dental caries and gum disease.

In order for these advantages to be visible on a daily basis, it is important to maintain a good brushing of the teeth and to use the tongue scraper at least twice a day, that is, this product will only help with oral hygiene if it is used every day. the days after brushing your teeth. Learn more about how to brush your teeth correctly.

How to use the tongue scraper

The tongue scraper should be used daily, at least twice, after brushing the teeth with fluoride toothpaste, because if it is used from time to time it will not be possible to observe the benefits such as reducing bad breath and eliminating coating. lingual.

To clean the tongue with the scraper it is necessary to put it out of the mouth, positioning the rounded part of this product towards the throat. After that, slowly pull the scraper to the tip of the tongue, eliminating the white plaque. This process must be repeated between 2 and 3 times, and the scraper must be washed with water each time the tongue coating is pulled.

It is important to remember that if it is introduced too deeply into the throat, it can cause nausea, so it is recommended to place the scraper only up to the end of the tongue. In addition, these instruments are not disposable, can be used several times and are available for purchase in pharmacies and supermarkets, with several models, such as plastic and ayurveda, which is made of stainless steel or copper.

who shouldn’t use

People with sores and fissures on the tongue, such as herpes sores or canker sores, should not use the tongue scraper because of the risk of damaging the tongue wall more and because it can cause bleeding. Some people may be intolerant of using a scraper, as they feel like throwing up during the tongue cleaning process, and in these cases, a good tooth brushing is enough.

when to go to the dentist

In some cases, tongue scraping does not reduce the whitish plaques on the tongue and does not improve bad breath, and therefore, a dental evaluation is necessary, as this may indicate the presence of oral thrush. See more how to identify oral candidiasis and how to treat it.

Here are other tips on how to get rid of a white tongue: