What is a mentoplasty and how is recovery from surgery

Mentoplasty is a surgical procedure that aims to reduce or increase the size of the chin, in order to make the face more harmonious.

Generally, the surgery lasts an average of 1 hour, depending on the intervention that is performed, as well as the anesthesia applied, which can be local or general, with a quick recovery, if the care recommended by the doctor is taken.

How to prepare for surgery

Preparation for mentoplasty consists of fasting for at least 2 hours before surgery, in the case of local anesthesia, or 12 hours, in the case of general anesthesia.

In addition, if the person has a flu, cold or infection, especially near the region to be treated, surgery should be postponed.

How is the recovery

Recovery is usually quick, without pain or with mild pain that can be relieved with painkillers. In addition, the person may experience swelling in the region for the first few days after surgery. A dressing is also used in place, which serves to keep the prosthesis immobilized and/or to protect the region in the first days, and care must be taken not to wet the dressing if it is not waterproof.

Only one day of rest is required, unless the doctor recommends it for a longer period of time. In the first days, it is also advisable to have a diet with soft, liquid and/or pasty foods, so as not to force the area that was subjected to the procedure too much.

You should also brush your teeth carefully, using a soft brush, which can be childish, avoid intense sports and avoid shaving and applying makeup for 5 days after surgery.

Is the scar visible?

When the procedure is performed inside the mouth, the scars are hidden and are not visible, however, when the surgery is performed through the skin, the incision is made in the lower part of the chin, and a reddish scar may remain and last for the first few days. , however, if treated well, it is almost invisible.

Thus, you should avoid sunbathing, preferably in the first month after the surgery and, in the following months, you should always use sun protection and apply the products recommended by your doctor.

Possible complications

In rare cases, postoperative complications such as infection, injury or bleeding may arise, and in these cases, it is necessary to remove the prosthesis.

In addition, although it is also very rare, displacement or exposure of the prosthesis, tissue hardening in the region, tenderness at the site or abscesses can occur.