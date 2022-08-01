Muay Thai: 7 top health benefits

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is a martial art known as the art of the “eight weapons”, as it strategically uses the 8 regions of the body: the two fists, the two elbows, the two knees, in addition to the two shins and feet. . According to the history of Muay Thai, this sport was created by the Thais to defend themselves in wars and aims to immobilize the opponent using accurate blows, such as punches, foot strikes, knees or elbows.

Muay Thai is a dynamic sport that promotes the improvement of physical conditioning, in addition to promoting muscle strengthening, increasing elasticity and favoring good cardiovascular functioning. That’s because the classes last between 60 and 90 minutes and involve different routines of punches and other physical exercises, such as running, push-ups, sit-ups or jumping rope, for example.

As it is a sport that involves direct contact with the opponent, it is important to consult a doctor before starting to practice, in addition to making use of appropriate equipment, such as shorts, gloves, bandages, shin guards and mouth guards.

Muay Thai health benefits

1. Improve body contour

The classes are intense and the muscles are well worked, so the thighs, buttocks and arms are firmer and stronger, getting well-shaped, without layers of fat and cellulite.

2. Improve fitness

When exercising intensely, blood circulation increases, making the heart have to work harder and more intensely, which improves physical conditioning. Over the days, fatigue, which initially arrived in 3 minutes of class, takes a little longer to appear.

3. Strengthen and tone your muscles

As kicks and kicks are given forcefully and repeatedly, the muscles need to work harder, increasing their tone, becoming firmer. In addition, with each class the muscles become more and more resistant.

4. Increase elasticity

To perform the movements during a Muay Thai class, stretches must be performed before and after training, which increases the range of movements. In addition, for each stroke to be performed correctly, one must have good motor coordination and range of joints, which naturally improves the elasticity of the muscles.

5. lose weight

To perform the training correctly, you must have good concentration and coordination of movements between arms and legs, which increases the caloric expenditure of the exercises and facilitates the burning of fat. However, in order to lose weight faster, it is important to adjust your diet.

6. Improve self-esteem

This happens because the person starts to feel more secure and confident each time they go to a class, improving their image of themselves and their relationship with others. See other martial arts that help increase your sense of security.

7. Discipline the mind and body

This practice requires training discipline so that the fight can be mastered and better results are observed. Concentration to perform each movement makes the mind focused on just one thing, which also favors school and work performance.

To achieve these benefits, classes must be practiced regularly, at least 2 times a week and the results can start to be seen in about 1 month.

How many calories are burned per class

Muay Thai, combined with a healthy diet, helps to lose weight, because depending on the intensity of the training and physical preparation, the caloric expenditure can reach about 1,500 calories per class. Even beginners can burn up to around 750 calories per class. As it is a martial art that demands a lot from the muscles of the whole body, it helps to define the muscles, defining and improving the body contour, fighting fluid retention and cellulite.

