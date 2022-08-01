How to use extra virgin coconut oil

Extra virgin coconut oil is the type that has the most health benefits, as it does not undergo refinement processes that end up causing the food to undergo changes and lose nutrients, in addition to not containing additives such as flavorings and artificial preservatives.

The best coconut oil is cold-pressed extra virgin oil, as this ensures that the coconut has not been placed in high temperatures to extract the oil, which would diminish its nutritional benefits.

In addition, oils that are stored in glass containers should be preferred, as they interact less with fat than plastic containers. See how to make coconut oil at home.

Nutritional composition of coconut oil

The following table gives the nutritional composition for 100 g and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil:

The amount: 100 g 14 g (1 tbsp) Energy: 929 kcal 130 kcal Carbohydrate: – – Protein: – – Fat: 100 g 14 g Saturated fat: 85.71 g 12 g Monounsaturated fat: 3.57 g 0.5 g Polyunsaturated fat: – – Fibers: – – Cholesterol: – –

How to use coconut oil

Coconut oil can be used in the kitchen to make stews, cakes, pies, grill meats and season salads. The recommended amount is about 1 tablespoon per day, if the person does not intend to use another type of fat, such as olive oil or butter, for example.

In addition, it can be used in masks to hydrate hair and skin, as it acts as a strong natural moisturizer and fights fungi and bacteria. See 4 Different Applications for Coconut Oil.

Check out these and other health benefits of coconut oil: