How to prevent hepatitis A, B and C

The ways of transmission of hepatitis vary according to the related virus, and it can happen through sexual intercourse without a condom, contact with blood, some secretions or contaminated sharp objects, and even through the consumption of contaminated water or food, which This is what happens in hepatitis A.

To avoid all types of hepatitis, it is important to adopt preventive measures, such as vaccines, which are available for hepatitis A and B, use condoms during sexual intercourse, avoid reusing single-use materials such as needles, and avoid consuming raw food and water. untreated. In this way, it is possible to prevent the development of hepatitis, which is a disease characterized by inflammation in the liver that increases the risk of a person developing liver cancer and cirrhosis, for example.

How to prevent hepatitis A

Hepatitis A transmission occurs through consumption of water and food contaminated by the hepatitis A virus, HAV. Contamination also occurs when there is a lack of basic sanitation, allowing the feces of contaminated people to reach rivers, springs or even plantations, and so it is common for many people infected with hepatitis A in the same location.

Therefore, to prevent hepatitis A it is important to pay attention to the modes of transmission, being recommended:

take the vaccine against hepatitis A, according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health;

against hepatitis A, according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health; Have good hygiene habits washing hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet. See how to wash your hands well.

washing hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet. See how to wash your hands well. Avoid raw foods and disinfect the food well before eating, leaving the food to soak in chlorinated water for 10 minutes;

and disinfect the food well before eating, leaving the food to soak in chlorinated water for 10 minutes; Prefer cooked food or grilled so that the viruses are eliminated;

or grilled so that the viruses are eliminated; Drink only potable water: mineral, filtered or boiled and take the same care when making juices, and avoid consuming water, juice, popsicle, ice cream and salads that may have been prepared in poor hygienic conditions.

People most at risk of contracting the hepatitis A virus are carriers of hepatitis C, residents of regions with poor sanitation and children, and when they are infected, they increase the risk of contaminating parents, siblings and teachers.

How to prevent hepatitis B and C

The hepatitis B virus, HBV, and the hepatitis C virus, HCV, can be transmitted from person to person through contact with the blood or secretions of people who are infected with either of these viruses. To prevent these types of hepatitis, it is important to take some measures, such as:

take the vaccine hepatitis B, although there is still no vaccine against hepatitis C;

hepatitis B, although there is still no vaccine against hepatitis C; use condom in every intimate contact;

in every intimate contact; Require disposable material new whenever performing piercings, tattoos and acupuncture;

new whenever performing piercings, tattoos and acupuncture; not use drugs injectables or use sterilized material;

injectables or use sterilized material; Do not share personal objects with manicure kit and razor blade;

with manicure kit and razor blade; Always wear disposable gloves if you are going to help or tend to someone’s wounds.

Hepatitis B and C can also be transmitted by health professionals such as doctors, nurses or dentists, when they are infected and do not follow all safety rules, such as wearing gloves whenever they come into contact with blood, secretions or using instruments that can cut the skin, for example.

Why hepatitis should be avoided

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which does not always show symptoms and so the person can be infected and pass the disease to others. Therefore, it is recommended that everyone follow these safety rules throughout their lives to avoid being infected and passing hepatitis to others.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that, even with proper treatment, does not always have a cure, and this increases the risk of liver complications such as cirrhosis, ascites and liver cancer, for example. Learn more about hepatitis.