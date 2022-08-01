What is gangrene, symptoms, causes and how to treat it

Gangrene is a serious disease that arises when some region of the body is not receiving the necessary amount of blood or suffers a severe infection, which can cause tissue death and causing symptoms such as pain in the affected region, swelling and change in skin color. , for example.

The regions of the body that are usually most affected are the fingers, toes, arms, legs and hands.

According to the severity, location or causes, gangrene can be divided into several types:

gas gangrene: happens in the deeper layers of the muscle due to infection by a bacteria that produces gas. This type is more common after wound infections or surgery;

dry gangrene: develops when a region of the body does not receive the necessary amount of blood and eventually dies due to lack of oxygen, being common in people with diabetes and atherosclerosis;

Wet gangrene: it happens when a part of the body suffers a serious infection that causes the death of the tissues, as in the case of burns, injuries from extreme cold, which must be treated immediately, as it puts the person's life at risk;

Fournier's Gangrene: arises due to an infection in the genital region, being more frequent in men. Learn more about this disease.

Depending on its cause and stage of evolution, gangrene can be cured, and treatment often needs to be done while in hospital.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of gangrene include:

Change in skin color in the region, initially becoming red and then darkening;

Skin swelling and decreased sensitivity;

Sores or blisters that release a foul-smelling liquid;

Fever;

Cold skin in the affected region;

Skin that can make clicking noises when touched;

There may be pain in some cases.

Since gangrene is a disease that slowly worsens over time, as soon as changes in the skin are identified, it is very important to consult a dermatologist or a general practitioner to identify the problem and start the appropriate treatment, since, often, early diagnosis facilitates healing.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for gangrene varies depending on the cause that is causing the tissue to die, however it usually involves removing tissue that has already been affected and correcting the cause, allowing the body to heal.

Thus, various forms of treatment can be used, which include:

1. Debridement surgery

Debridement surgery is done in almost all cases to remove tissue that is already dead and that makes healing difficult and facilitates the growth of bacteria, preventing the infection from spreading and for the affected tissue to heal. Thus, depending on the amount of tissue to be removed, it may only be necessary a minor surgery with local anesthesia, in the dermatologist’s office, or a major surgery with general anesthesia, in the hospital.

Another option, used especially in cases with a lesser extent of dead tissue, is the use of larvae to remove the affected tissue. Generally, this technique has better results in controlling what is removed, since the larvae only eat the dead tissue, leaving the healthy.

2. Amputation

In the most severe cases, where gangrene has spread throughout the limb and there is little healthy tissue left to save, the doctor may advise amputation, in which the entire affected arm or leg is surgically removed to prevent gangrene from developing. spread to the rest of the body.

In these cases, artificial prostheses are also made to replace the affected limbs, helping to maintain some of the person’s quality of life.

3. Antibiotics

Antibiotics are used whenever gangrene is caused by an infection and help to eliminate bacteria left over after surgery to remove dead tissue, for example. Since it is more effective to give these drugs into a vein, treatment is usually done while in hospital and started before or shortly after surgery.

4. Bypass or angioplasty

Bypass and angioplasty are two surgical techniques that are commonly used when gangrene is caused by a problem that is making it difficult for blood to pass to a particular region.

Possible causes

Gangrene occurs when tissues do not receive the oxygen they need to survive, so the main causes include infections and blood circulation problems such as:

Uncontrolled diabetes;

Severe burns;

Prolonged exposure to extreme cold;

Raynaud’s Disease;

Strong blows;

Surgery;

Weakened immune system;

Infection of skin wounds.

In addition, people who smoke, are overweight, drink too much alcohol, or have a weakened immune system are also at greater risk of developing gangrene.

It is important to follow the doctor’s instructions for the care of the area with gangrene, otherwise complications such as disseminated intravascular coagulation or amputation of the affected limb can occur.