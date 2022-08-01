How to differentiate low blood pressure from hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia and low blood pressure can hardly be distinguished by the symptoms felt alone, since both situations have similar symptoms, such as headache, dizziness and cold sweat. In addition, this differentiation can be even more difficult in people who have both blood pressure problems and diabetes, or who take various types of medication.

If the person has not eaten for more than 3 or 4 hours, the symptoms are probably due to a decrease in blood sugar concentration, that is, hypoglycemia. Other symptoms that can help differentiate low blood pressure from hypoglycemia are:

Low blood pressure symptoms : Dizziness, weakness, feeling faint, dark vision when standing up, dry mouth and drowsiness. See what are the symptoms and possible causes of low blood pressure;

: Dizziness, weakness, feeling faint, dark vision when standing up, dry mouth and drowsiness. See what are the symptoms and possible causes of low blood pressure; Symptoms of Hypoglycemia: Dizziness, racing heart, hot flashes, cold sweat, pallor, tingling of lips and tongue, changes in mood and hunger, with loss of consciousness, fainting and even coma, in more severe cases. Learn what can cause hypoglycemia.

How to confirm

As some of the symptoms of hypoglycemia and low blood pressure are similar, it is necessary to carry out specific analyzes in order to differentiate the two situations, such as:

blood pressure measurement: The normal blood pressure value is 120 x 80 mmHg, indicating a low blood pressure condition when it is equal to or lower than 90 x 60 mmHg. If blood pressure is normal and symptoms are present, it could be hypoglycemia. Learn how to measure blood pressure; Measure glucose: The measurement of blood glucose concentration is done using a finger prick. Normal blood glucose value is up to 99 mg/dL, however, if this value is below 70 mg/dL it is indicative of hypoglycemia. See what they are and how devices to measure glucose work.

What to do in case of low blood pressure

In case of low blood pressure, it is important for the person to sit or lie down in a comfortable place and elevate the legs, which increases blood circulation in the brain and, consequently, increases blood pressure. When the person starts to feel better, they can get up, but carefully and in a way that avoids making sudden and sudden movements. Also learn how to differentiate the symptoms of high blood pressure and low blood pressure.

What to do in case of hypoglycemia

In case of hypoglycemia, the person should sit down and eat foods rich in easily digestible carbohydrates, such as a glass of water with sugar or a glass of natural orange juice, for example. After 10 to 15 minutes it is important to reassess the blood glucose concentration, and to eat more carbohydrate-rich foods if the glucose concentration is still below 70 mg/dL.

If there is no increase in glucose concentration, even after consuming carbohydrates, or if you faint, you should immediately go to the hospital or call an ambulance on 192. Learn more about what to do in case of hypoglycemia.