Lump in the intestine (volvulus): what it is, symptoms and treatment

A knot in the intestine, known as torsion, volvulus or volvulus, is a serious problem in which part of the intestine twists, causing its obstruction and preventing the passage of stool and blood flow to the site, which can cause death of the affected region.

This change can happen anywhere in the intestine, although it is more common in the final part of the large intestine, and usually causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, belly pain, constipation and abdominal swelling.

Intestinal volvulus arises mainly in children and the elderly, due to causes such as congenital changes in the shape of the intestine, intestinal tumors or adhesions caused after surgery or inflammation, for example. In case of suspicion of this problem, it is advisable to go immediately to the hospital to have tests that can identify the problem and start treatment, which is usually done with surgery.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of intestinal volvulus are mainly related to the obstruction caused in the intestine, and include:

Colicky abdominal pain;

Nausea and vomiting;

Inability to pass stool or gas;

Belly swelling;

Dizziness;

Fever.

The intensity and amount of symptoms depends on the location of the sprain and the size of the affected region, with intense abdominal inflammation, which worsens over time and, if not quickly identified and treated, can put the person’s life at risk.

What can cause the twist

It is not always possible to identify the cause of this problem, however, the most common are:

Genetic changes in the shape of the intestine;

Intestinal adhesions caused by abdominal surgery or infection;

Tumor in the intestine or something causes obstruction and rotation in the intestine;;

Chronic constipation.

In addition, people who suffer from dysfunctions in intestinal transit, whether accelerated or slowed, are at greater risk of developing this change. In this way, some ways to prevent the appearance of a sprain include drinking about 2 liters of water a day, maintaining a healthy diet and doing regular exercise, as these are ways to keep the bowel habit regularized.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Intestinal volvulus can be confirmed through medical evaluation in conjunction with performing some tests such as abdominal radiography or computed tomography of the abdomen.

In addition, the doctor may also order a barium enema, which is a specific exam that uses contrast to observe the entire path of the intestine and identify possible problems in the intestinal path, as in these cases. Understand how this exam works.

How is the treatment done?

Intestinal knot is a medical emergency, and must be treated quickly in the hospital. The most commonly used form of treatment is a surgical procedure called decompressive colonoscopy, capable of undoing the twist and allowing blood and stool to pass normally again.

However, in more serious cases, where the twist is difficult to undo or the intestine has suffered a heart attack due to lack of blood, the doctor may choose to do a classic surgery with a cut in the belly to remove the part of the organ that is dying. .

In these cases, if the portion removed is very large, it may be necessary to have a colostomy, which is a permanent connection of the intestine to the skin of the belly to allow the passage of stool. See what it is and how to care for a colostomy.