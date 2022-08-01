Symptoms and Treatment of Colloid Cyst in the Brain and Thyroid

The colloid cyst corresponds to a layer of connective tissue that contains inside a gelatinous material called colloid. This type of cyst can be round or oval and varies in size, however it does not tend to grow very large or spread to other parts of the body.

Colloid cyst can be identified:

In the brain: more precisely in the cerebral ventricles, which are regions responsible for the production and storage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Thus, the presence of the cyst can obstruct the passage of CSF and lead to the accumulation of fluid in this region, causing hydrocephalus, increased intracranial pressure and, in rarer cases, sudden death. Despite being usually benign and asymptomatic, when diagnosed it is important for the physician to evaluate the size and position of the colloid cyst so that the possibility of obstruction of the CSF passage can be verified and, thus, the treatment can be defined.

more precisely in the cerebral ventricles, which are regions responsible for the production and storage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Thus, the presence of the cyst can obstruct the passage of CSF and lead to the accumulation of fluid in this region, causing hydrocephalus, increased intracranial pressure and, in rarer cases, sudden death. Despite being usually benign and asymptomatic, when diagnosed it is important for the physician to evaluate the size and position of the colloid cyst so that the possibility of obstruction of the CSF passage can be verified and, thus, the treatment can be defined. On the thyroid: The most common type of benign thyroid nodule is the colloid nodule. If a nodule produces thyroid hormones without regard to the body’s need, it is called an autonomous (hot) nodule, and can occasionally lead to hyperthyroidism. If the lump is filled with fluid or blood, it is called a thyroid cyst. Unlike the cyst, the nodule corresponds to a rounded and soft lesion that normally grows and can present a malignant aspect, which is one of the main concerns regarding the appearance of these lesions in the thyroid. They can be perceived when palpating the neck, and it is important to consult a doctor so that tests are requested and the diagnosis can be made. Learn more about thyroid nodule and how to treat it.

main symptoms

In the brain:

Most of the time, the colloid cyst located in the brain is asymptomatic, however some people report some non-specific symptoms, such as:

Headache;

nausea;

Dizziness;

Somnolence;

Small forgetfulness;

Minor changes in mood and behavior.

Due to the lack of specificity of the symptoms, the colloid cyst in the brain is usually not identified quickly, and the diagnosis is made through imaging tests, such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance, which are requested due to other situations.

On the thyroid:

There are no associated symptoms and the cyst is only discovered by palpating the neck region. The ultrasound exam is indicated to identify if its edges are rounded, which helps to identify if there is a possibility of cancer or not. The aspiration biopsy helps to identify the contents, if there is fluid, blood or hard tissue inside.

How is the treatment done?

In the brain:

Treatment for a colloid cyst located in the brain depends on the symptoms and the position of the cyst. When there are no symptoms, no treatment is established by the neurologist, only periodic follow-up is carried out to verify if the cyst has grown. When symptoms are observed, treatment is done by surgery, in which the cyst is drained and its wall completely removed. After the surgery, it is common for the doctor to send part of the cyst to the laboratory for a biopsy to be carried out and to verify that it is a benign cyst.

On the thyroid:

It is not necessary to perform any type of treatment if the cyst is benign, you can only observe if it is increasing over time or not. If it is very large, measuring more than 4 cm, or if it is causing symptoms such as pain, hoarseness or difficulty in swallowing or breathing, surgery to remove the affected lobe may be indicated. If there is uncontrolled production of hormones or if it is malignant, in addition to surgery, treatment with radioactive iodine can be performed.