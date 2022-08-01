Pain in the tailbone: what it can be and what to do

Pain in the tailbone, although not very common, is usually not a sign of a serious problem, and is most often caused by situations such as falling down on the floor or riding a bicycle for a long period of time, for example.

However, if the pain is very intense, does not allow walking, if it lasts for more than 1 week or if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as swelling in the area or fever, it could be a sign of a more serious problem and, therefore, it is important to consult a doctor. general practitioner to identify the problem and initiate treatment, which varies according to the cause.

1. Fall or blow

Accidents that have a strong impact on the lower back, such as falling while sitting down or being kicked during a sport, are the main cause of coccyx pain. Although most of the time the pain disappears after a few minutes, there are cases where it can last for a few hours or days, decreasing over time.

However, if the pain becomes more intense or if it is intolerable when sitting, for example, it may be a sign that the blow has caused a fracture, which needs to be treated in the hospital.

What to do: The best way to relieve the pain of a blow to the coccyx is to relieve the pressure on the bone and, therefore, you should avoid sitting or lying on your back. In the first 48 hours, cold compresses can also be applied to the area to reduce inflammation and relieve pain.

2. Repetitive effort

Frequently engaging in physical exercises such as cycling or rowing, or doing them for a long time, can result in a repetitive strain injury, which means that the muscles and ligaments are stretched and stretched, making it difficult for you to keep the bone in place. correct place and causing the onset of pain.

What to do: Apply an anti-inflammatory ointment with Diclofenac and avoid doing activities that put pressure on the coccyx.

3. pregnancy

During the last 2 months of pregnancy, the bones in the lumbar spine region, as well as the coccyx, become more flexible to allow the baby to pass during delivery. By increasing flexibility, the bone moves more freely and, therefore, pain can arise, especially when sitting or standing, for example.

What to do: Applying cold compresses to the area and giving light massages can help relieve pain. However, to prevent it from happening again with such intensity, you can make small changes in your daily life, such as sitting down and getting up slowly or using a circle-shaped pillow, open in the center, to reduce pressure on the coccyx when sitting. See how to relieve other discomforts of late pregnancy.

4. Bad posture

Having poor posture, especially when sitting, such as when working in front of a computer or driving, for example, can put a lot of pressure on the tailbone, resulting in pain during the day.

What to do: Giving a light massage to the pain site, as well as avoiding sitting for a long time can relieve the pain, however, techniques should be adopted to try to have a correct posture during the day. Watch this video on exercises to improve posture:

5. Pilonidal cyst

Pilonidal cyst is a small infection that appears in the coccyx region and is caused by the accumulation of hair and dead cells under the skin. In these cases, in addition to the pain at the site, which gets worse over time, a small lump may also appear that increases in size.

What to do: it is necessary to go to the emergency room or health center to drain the pus inside the cyst. In some cases, this treatment may be sufficient, however, if the cyst recurs, minor surgery may be recommended to remove it all. See more about how the treatment is done.

6. Herniated disc

In some cases, coccyx pain may be caused by problems elsewhere, one of the most frequent being the development of a herniated disc in the lumbar region of the spine, for example. See other signs of a herniated disc.

What to do: if there is a suspicion that the pain is being caused by a problem in the spine, you should go to the orthopedist for exams, such as X-ray, to identify the correct cause and start the best treatment.

7. Excess weight

Being overweight puts a strain on almost the entire body, especially on the tailbone when sitting. Over time, this excess weight on the tailbone can lead to mild but constant pain that worsens when sitting.

What to do: in these cases, the ideal is to lose weight to relieve excess pressure on the coccyx, but using a circular cushion open in the center, whenever you sit, can also help to reduce pressure on the area. In addition, sleeping on your side at night, rather than on your back, also helps the site to recover.

See if you are overweight using our BMI calculator: