Chronic cervicitis: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Chronic cervicitis is a constant irritation of the cervix, which mainly affects women of childbearing age. This disease causes pain in the uterus, swelling and redness in the vagina, and there may also be yellowish or greenish discharge, when it is being caused by an STD.

Cervicitis is usually caused by an allergy to some product for intimate use or by diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea or HPV, for example. Thus, cervicitis can be contagious if the disease is being caused by an STD and if the woman has intimate contact with her partner without a condom. Learn what are the main symptoms of STD in women.

Cervicitis is curable when it is possible to completely eliminate what is causing the disease. So, one should go to the gynecologist to find out if it is an allergy or if there are any viruses or bacteria involved to start the proper treatment.

Symptoms of Chronic Cervicitis

Chronic cervicitis does not always have symptoms, but when they are present, they can be:

Swelling and redness in the vagina;

Itching in the genital area;

Pain in the uterus, in the foot of the belly;

Frequent urination;

Pain during intercourse;

Feeling of heaviness or pressure in the pelvic region;

Yellowish or greenish discharge when bacteria are involved.

In most cases, chronic cervicitis does not cause symptoms, so it is important that all women have at least 1 gynecology visit a year to check for any changes that need treatment.

The gynecologist can arrive at the diagnosis of this disease by observing the entire intimate region with the vaginal speculum and the result of tests such as vaginal smear, pap smear or biopsy, for example. See what are the 7 main exams requested by the gynecologist.

Treatment to Cure Chronic Cervicitis

Treatment for chronic cervicitis can be done using antibiotics to take and antibiotic ointments to apply inside the vagina, such as Novaderm or Donnagel, which reduce uterine infection when the cause is bacteria. Antiviral drugs can be used in case of infection caused by a virus. Learn more about treating cervicitis.

During the treatment, it is recommended that the woman maintains good hygiene in the intimate region, washing only the external region daily and changing her underwear every day. Until the end of treatment, she should not have sexual intercourse, so that the tissues can heal. When the disease is caused by an STD, the partner must also be treated to prevent the disease from returning after treatment, if the partner has an STD, for example.

When drug treatment fails to cure the disease, the gynecologist may also recommend laser surgery or cryotherapy to remove the part of the tissue that is infected. The surgery is usually performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia and the woman returns home the same day, without pain or complications.

Is Chronic Cervicitis HPV?

Chronic cervicitis can be caused by the HPV virus, but not always, and can be caused by other conditions, such as allergies or other viruses or bacteria. Learn about the symptoms, transmission and how to treat HPV.

Main causes

Chronic cervicitis can have non-infectious causes, such as an allergic reaction to the IUD, diaphragm, condom, spermicide, intimate gel, tampon, for example. It can also happen in women who use vaginal douches frequently, as this eliminates the good bacteria from this place, favoring the growth of bad bacteria.

Chronic inflammation of the cervix can also be caused by the presence of bacteria such as staph., streptococciE coli, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, chlamydiaTrichomona vaginalis, by the presence of the virus herpes simplex and by diseases such as Naboth’s cyst, which is a small lump that forms on the surface of the cervix. Here’s how to identify and treat Naboth’s cyst.

The women most at risk of developing chronic cervicitis are those in late pregnancy; who have already had children or are older. In addition, women who have already had some type of STD and those who maintain intimate contact without condoms with several partners are at greater risk of developing this disease.

Possible complications

When chronic inflammation of the cervix is ​​not cured, complications can arise due to the persistence of this change in the uterus, and there may be:

Spread of infection to uterus, bladder, endometrium, ovaries and fallopian tube leading to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID);

Pelvic inflammatory disease can lead to infertility and ectopic pregnancy;

Increased risk of contamination with the HIV virus;

Pregnant women are at risk of miscarriage and premature birth if cervicitis is not treated;

Permanence or recurrence of infection even after treatment.

Anyone who has had an episode of cervicitis can avoid a new condition by taking some precautions, such as avoiding the use of a vaginal douche, always having sex with the same partner and always with a condom, not introducing anything into the vagina, avoiding using a tampon, peeing afterwards. sex, having a Pap smear once a year and always going to the gynecologist as soon as symptoms such as pelvic pain, pain when urinating, pain during sexual intercourse or any type of discharge appear.