Artificial jet tanning: understand how it’s done

Jet tanning, also known as spray tanning, is a great option to have the skin tan in a natural way, and can be performed as many times as the person deems necessary, as it has no contraindications and no health risk.

Previously, artificial tanning was done in tanning chambers, however its use was banned by ANVISA in 2009 due to health risks, such as burns, skin aging, vision problems and even increase the risk. of skin cancer. See more about the risks of artificial tanning.

How is spray tanning done?

Jet tanning or spray tanning is a way to have a tanned skin without being exposed to the sun, and it should be done in aesthetic clinics, because it is possible to have better control of the level of bronze you want to obtain. It is important that before performing the procedure, the person removes all accessories and makeup, in addition to exfoliating the skin at least 6 hours before tanning to remove dead cells present in the skin and thus ensure longer-lasting results. .

In addition, in case the person wants to do epilation or hair whitening, the recommendation is that this is done at least 48 hours before the jet tanning. It is also recommended that before the procedure the person showers using a neutral soap.

In the aesthetic clinic, the tanning product is placed in a container that is coupled to a compressor, and the product is sprayed evenly on the skin. The product has in its composition a substance called dihydroxyacetone, or DHA, which reacts with the cells present in the skin and leads to the production of a pigment responsible for the tanning of the skin, melanoidin, which does not protect the skin, it only makes it more tanned. .

After applying the product, it is important that the person does not put the clothes on for the next 20 minutes, to avoid stains, and that they do not shower for the next 7 hours. This is because the product continues to act on the skin for about 7 hours and, if removed beforehand, the effect may not be as expected. It is also important that the person always keeps the skin hydrated after the jet tanning and avoids taking hot baths and using body oils, as this way it is possible to keep the tan longer.

It is also important that the person uses sunscreen, as the pigment produced does not provide protection against the sun’s rays, which can lead to the appearance of stains on the skin, for example.

Disadvantages of spray tanning

Despite being a practical and quick way to have a tanned skin, the results of spray tanning are not very long-lasting and it can also stain towels and clothes, even if the product has already dried and the person has followed the recommendations given by the clinic. aesthetics, such as skin hydration, for example.

This makes more jet tanning sessions necessary, which makes the procedure more expensive.

How to tan your skin naturally and for longer

To ensure the skin tan for longer, an option is to use a self-tanner at home, as this way you can control the level of bronze throughout the day and, if the color is fading, you can apply more cream without making it expensive. the procedure. Learn how to use self-tanner correctly.

In addition, to keep the skin tan it is recommended to sunbathe using sunscreen, hydrate the skin well, exfoliate regularly and eat foods rich in beta-carotene, such as carrots and beets, for example. Here’s what to do to tan faster.