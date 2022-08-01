How to control blood pressure with exercises

Regular physical activity is a great option to control high blood pressure, also called hypertension, because it favors blood circulation, increases heart strength and improves breathing capacity. Some of the recommended activities are walking, swimming, water aerobics and weight training at least 3 times a week for about 30 minutes minimum.

However, before starting to exercise, it is important that the person with hypertension goes to the doctor for a general evaluation, including blood and heart tests to see if he is able to perform physical exercise without limitations and, before each workout should measure the pressure and start the activity only if your pressure is lower than 140/90 mmHg.

In addition to exercise, it is important to maintain a balanced and healthy diet, low in salt, without sausages and snacks and, in some cases, resorting to the use of medicines indicated by the doctor to lower the pressure, helping to maintain the pressure within normal values, which are 120/80 mmHg.

Training to control high blood pressure

To lower your blood pressure, you should do physical activities every day that help to lower your heart rate, increase your heart’s strength and make it easier to breathe. Thus, to control hypertension, one should perform:

aerobic exercises, such as walking, swimming, dancing or cycling, for example, at least 3 times a week for at least 30 minutes at light to moderate intensity that increase cardiorespiratory capacity;

such as walking, swimming, dancing or cycling, for example, at least 3 times a week for at least 30 minutes at light to moderate intensity that increase cardiorespiratory capacity; anaerobic exercisesat least 2 times a week and that can involve exercises with weights and help to strengthen the muscles, performing 8 to 10 exercises with many repetitions, between 15 and 20, but few sets and with sets, 1 to 2, for example.

It is important that the person with high blood pressure does physical activities according to the instructor’s guidance, as this is how it is possible to control variations in pressure, rhythm and heart rates, in addition to being able to prevent blood pressure from increasing too much during effort.

Benefits of exercise for high blood pressure

With the regular practice of physical activities, it is possible for blood pressure to decrease at rest, during exercise and after exercise, and may decrease by 7 to 10 mmHg in relation to the initial pressure values. In addition, due to the regulation of blood pressure, there is an improvement in respiratory capacity and an increase in heart strength, promoting health.

The effect of physical exercise is more effective in mild or moderate stages of hypertension, in some cases avoiding the use of blood pressure lowering drugs prescribed by the doctor or leading to a reduction in the dose of antihypertensive drugs needed to control the disease.

Watch this video and check out more tips to control hypertension:

Signs that indicate you should stop exercising

Some people, especially those who are not used to physical activity, may have some signs and symptoms that are indicative that it is better to stop physical activity, such as strong headache with dizziness, double vision, nose bleeds, ringing in the ear and nausea.

After the appearance of signs and symptoms, it is important to measure blood pressure to verify if the exercise should in fact be stopped and if the person needs to go to the hospital. During the measurement, if it is verified that the maximum pressure, which is the first that appears on the monitor, is close to 200 mmHg, it is necessary to stop doing the activity, as there is a greater chance of developing a heart problem. Then, wait for the pressure to drop slowly, and the value should be lower after 30 minutes of rest.

In addition, patients with hypertension should always measure their blood pressure before starting any activity to see if they are fit to perform the exercise, and should only start exercising if their pressure is lower than 140/90 mmHg. Know more symptoms of high blood pressure.