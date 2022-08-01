Insulinoma: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Insulinoma, also known as islet cell tumor, is a type of tumor in the pancreas, benign or malignant, that produces excess insulin, causing a decrease in blood glucose, generating hypoglycemia. Symptoms caused by this tumor can be dizziness, mental confusion, tremors and mood swings and occur due to dysregulation of glucose in the bloodstream.

The diagnosis of insulinoma is made by an endocrinologist or oncologist through blood tests, such as fasting blood glucose and imaging tests, which can be computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or pet scan, and the most indicated treatment is surgery, medications hormones and to control blood sugar levels, in addition to chemotherapy, ablation or embolization.

Insulinoma is a type of tumor located in the pancreas that alters blood glucose levels and, therefore, the main symptoms are related to reduced blood sugar, called hypoglycemia, such as:

Blurred or double vision;

Mental confusion;

Dizziness;

Feeling of weakness;

Excessive irritability;

Mood changes;

fainting;

Excessive cold sweat.

In more severe cases, when the insulinoma is more advanced and affects other parts of the body, such as the liver, brain and kidneys, symptoms such as seizures, increased heart rate, loss of consciousness, fainting and jaundice may appear. Learn more about jaundice and how to identify it.

The diagnosis of insulinoma is made through blood tests, which must be performed fasting, to detect the amount of glucose and insulin in the blood and, usually, glucose values ​​are low and insulin values ​​are high. See how the fasting blood glucose test is done and the normal reference values.

To know the exact location, size and type of tumor in the pancreas and to check if the insulinoma has spread to other parts of the body, imaging tests such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or pet scan are indicated by the endocrinologist or oncologist.

In some situations, the doctor may also order other tests to complement the diagnosis and know the extent of the tumor, such as endoscopy, which serves to examine whether the tumor has reached the inside of the stomach or intestine, and arteriography, which identifies the flow of blood. in the pancreas.

Insulinoma is a type of tumor in the pancreas, which can be benign or malignant, which leads to changes in blood glucose levels, and if treated early it can be cured. Treatment for this type of disease is indicated by the oncologist and depends on the location, size and stage of the tumor, as well as the presence of metastases.

1. Surgery

Surgery is the most suitable type of treatment for insulinoma, however, if the tumor in the pancreas is very large, has spread to other parts of the body, or the person is unwell, the doctor may not recommend performing a surgery. operation. If surgery is performed, the patient may need to use a drain, called a penrose, to eliminate fluid accumulated during the surgical procedure. See more on how to take care of the drain after surgery.

2. Hormonal drugs and insulin regulators

Some drugs can be used to treat insulinoma, such as drugs that reduce or slow the production of hormones that make the tumor grow, such as the somatostatin analogues called octreotide and lanreotide.

Other drugs that are indicated in the treatment of this type of disease are drugs that help to reduce the levels of insulin in the blood, preventing an excessive decrease in glucose. Also, you can go on a high-sugar diet so that your glucose levels are more normal.

3. Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is recommended by the oncologist to treat metastatic insulinoma and consists of the application of drugs into the vein with the aim of destroying the abnormal cells, which lead to tumor growth, and the number of sessions and the type of drugs to be used depend on disease characteristics, such as size and location.

However, the most commonly used drugs to eliminate insulinoma cells are doxorubicin, fluorouracil, temozolomide, cisplatin and etoposide. These drugs are usually administered in the serum, through a catheter in the vein and, in some cases, more than one of them may be used, depending on the protocol established by the doctor.

4. Ablation and arterial embolization

Radiofrequency ablation is the type of treatment that uses heat, produced by radio waves, to kill diseased insulinoma cells and is very suitable for treating small tumors that do not spread to other parts of the body.

Like ablation, arterial embolization is a safe and minimally invasive procedure recommended by the oncologist to treat small insulinomas and involves the application of specific fluids, through a catheter, to block the flow of blood in the tumor, helping to eliminate the sick cells.

The exact causes of insulinoma are not yet fully defined, but they tend to develop more in women than men, in people between the ages of 40 and 60 who have a genetic disorder such as type 1 neurofibromatosis or tuberous sclerosis. Learn more about tuberous sclerosis and how it is treated.

In addition, having other diseases such as endocrine neoplasia, which causes the cells of the endocrine system to grow abnormally, and Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome, which is hereditary and leads to the appearance of cysts throughout the body, can increase the chances of appearance. of the insulinoma.