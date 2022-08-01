Parenteral nutrition: what it is, what it is for and how to administer it

Parenteral nutrition, or parenteral (PN), is a method of administering nutrients that is done directly into a vein, when it is not possible to obtain nutrients through normal food. Thus, this type of nutrition is used when the person no longer has a properly functioning gastrointestinal tract, which most often happens in people in a very critical condition, such as in the case of stomach or intestinal cancer in a very advanced stage, for example.

There are two main types of parenteral nutrition:

partial parenteral nutrition : only certain types of nutrients and vitamins are administered through the vein;

: only certain types of nutrients and vitamins are administered through the vein; Total parenteral nutrition (TPN): All kinds of nutrients and vitamins are administered through the vein.

Generally, people who are doing this type of food are also hospitalized, to maintain a continuous assessment of their health status, however, it is possible that, in some cases, parenteral nutrition is also done at home and, in these situations, the doctor or nurse should explain how to manage the food correctly.

when is indicated

Parenteral nutrition is used with the aim of preventing malnutrition, especially in people who, for some reason, do not have a functioning gastrointestinal tract or who need to rest their stomach or intestines.

For this reason, parenteral nutrition is also indicated when oral feeding, even with a tube, cannot be performed under optimal conditions for more than 5 or 7 days.

The indication of this type of nutrition can still be done for the short term, when it is done for up to 1 month, or for the long term, depending on the situation of each person:

Short term (up to 1 month) Long term (more than 1 month) Removal of much of the small intestine short bowel syndrome High output enterocutaneous fistula Chronic intestinal pseudo-occlusion proximal enterotomy severe Crohn’s disease Severe congenital malformations multiple surgery Pancreatitis or severe inflammatory bowel disease Intestinal mucosal atrophy with persistent malabsorption chronic ulcerative disease Palliative stage of cancer Bacterial overgrowth syndrome (SIBO) – necrotizing enterocolitis – Complication of Hirschsprung’s disease – Congenital metabolic diseases – Extensive burns, severe trauma, or complex surgery – Bone marrow transplant, blood disorders or cancer – Kidney or liver failure that affects the intestines –

How to administer parenteral nutrition

Most of the time, parenteral nutrition is performed by the nursing team at the hospital, however, when it is necessary to administer it at home, it is important to first evaluate the food bag, ensuring that it is within the expiration date, that the bag remains intact and that it maintains its normal characteristics.

Then, in the case of administration through a peripheral catheter, the following steps should be followed:

Wash your hands with soap and water; Stop any infusion of serum or medication being administered through the catheter; Disinfect the IV system connection using a sterile alcohol swab; Remove the serum system that was in place; Slowly inject 20 mL of saline; Connecting the parenteral nutrition system.

This entire procedure must be done using the material indicated by the doctor or nurse, as well as a calibrated administration pump that ensures that the food is supplied at the correct speed and for the time indicated by the doctor.

This step-by-step guide should also be taught and trained with the nurse at the hospital, to clear all doubts and ensure that no complications arise.

What to watch out for during administration

During the administration of parenteral nutrition, it is important to evaluate the catheter insertion site, evaluating the presence of swelling, redness or pain. If any of these signs appear, it is advised to stop parenteral feeding and go to the hospital.

Type of parenteral nutrition

The type of parenteral nutrition can be classified according to the route of administration:

central parenteral nutrition : it is done through a central venous catheter, which is a small tube that is placed inside a large-caliber vein, such as the vena cava, and which allows the administration of nutrients for a period of more than 7 days;

: it is done through a central venous catheter, which is a small tube that is placed inside a large-caliber vein, such as the vena cava, and which allows the administration of nutrients for a period of more than 7 days; Peripheral parenteral nutrition (PPN): is performed through a peripheral venous catheter, which is placed into a smaller vein in the body, usually in the arm or hand. This type is most suitable when nutrition is maintained for up to 7 or 10 days, or when it is not possible to place a central venous catheter.

The composition of bags used in parenteral nutrition can vary from case to case, but generally includes fats, glucose and amino acids, as well as water and various minerals and vitamins.

Possible complications

The complications that can arise with parenteral nutrition are very varied and, therefore, it is always important to follow all the guidelines given by the doctor and other health professionals.

The main types of complications can be grouped according to the duration of PN:

1. Short term

In the short term, the most frequent complications include those related to central venous catheter placement, such as pneumothorax, hydrothorax, internal bleeding, injury to the arm nerves, or blood vessel injury.

In addition, catheter wound infection, blood vessel inflammation, catheter obstruction, thrombosis or generalized infection by viruses, bacteria or fungi can still occur.

At the metabolic level, most complications include changes in blood sugar levels, metabolic acidosis or alkalosis, decrease in essential fatty acids, changes in electrolytes (sodium, potassium, calcium) and increases in urea or creatinine.

2. Long term

When parenteral nutrition is used for a long term, the main complications include changes in the liver and gallbladder, such as fatty liver, cholecystitis and portal fibrosis. For this reason, it is common for the person to have increased liver enzymes in blood tests (transaminase, alkaline phosphatase, gamma-GT and total bilirubin).

In addition, fatty acids and carnitine deficiency, alteration of the intestinal flora and atrophy of the velosities and intestinal musculature can still occur.