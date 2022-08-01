5 options for natural hair dyes: to dye at home

Some plant extracts, such as chamomile, henna and hibiscus, serve as a hair dye, enhance color and natural shine, and can be prepared and applied at home, often being an option for pregnant women who do not want to be exposed to chemical components of conventional dyes.

However, it is important to note that home-made solutions with these natural plants do not always produce as strong and intense coloring as industrial paints, as they are more prone to oxidation, color changes and fading. Therefore, before any application it is necessary to keep as hydrated as possible so that the color is more evident. See some more homemade mask options to hydrate your hair.

1. Beet

Beetroot has a substance called beta-carotene, which has an antioxidant function and has a reddish pigment that can be used to enhance the reddish color of the hair strands and is also indicated to give shine. To make the natural beet paint, just follow the instructions below.

Ingredients

1 chopped beet;

1 liter of water;

Preparation mode

Place the beetroot in a pan and let it cook for approximately 30 minutes. Then, use the reddish water from beet cooking to pass through the hair after washing and do not rinse. The water where you cooked the beet can be kept in a container and always applied to the hair as a last rinse.

2. Henna

Henna is a natural dye extracted from the plant Lawsonia inermis and is often used to make a temporary tattoo and to thicken the eyebrow. However, henna has substances that help balance the pH of the scalp and because of its pigments, it can be used to make the hair reddish. The ideal is to paint with this product, with the help of a professional hairdresser.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of henna powder;

4 tablespoons of water;

Preparation mode

Mix the water with the henna powder until it becomes a paste, put a plastic wrap on top and let it rest for about 12 hours. Then, apply coconut oil to the hair contour so that the henna does not stain the skin and, using a glove, apply the product to the hair strands. Let the henna act for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash and moisturize your hair.

3. Chamomile

Chamomile is a plant used in many cosmetic products, such as shampoos and moisturizing masks, as it has substances such as apigenin, capable of lightening the hair strands, leaving them brighter and with a golden and yellowish brown color. Chamomile’s effects are not instantaneous, so checking the effects of use takes several days of use.

Ingredients

1 cup of dried chamomile flowers;

500 ml of water;

Preparation mode

Boil the water and add the dried chamomile flowers, cover the container and wait for it to cool. Then, strain the mixture and rinse the hair strands, leaving it to act for 20 minutes. Afterwards, you can wash your hair normally, with moisturizer or conditioner. See more other options for homemade recipes with chamomile to lighten your hair.

4. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a flower with flavonoid substances that has a reddish pigment and therefore can be used as a natural hair dye. This plant is also able to control dandruff, reduce the effects of ultraviolet rays on hair strands and help hair growth. Hibiscus tea can enhance hair color and make the strands redder.

Ingredients

1 liter of water;

2 tablespoons of dried hibiscus;

Preparation mode

Place the dried hibiscus in boiling water and let it rest for 15 minutes. Then, strain the solution, apply the tea on clean hair, leave it on for 20 minutes and wash your hair as usual. Some places sell hibiscus powder, which can be mixed with henna and this gives the hair a reddish effect.

5. Black tea

Another good natural hair dye is black tea which can be applied to brown, black or gray hair. To make this natural ink with black tea, follow the instructions below.

Ingredients

3 cups of water;

3 tablespoons of black tea;

Preparation mode

Put the water in a pan and let it boil. After boiling, put the black tea and water in a container, letting it rest for half an hour. Afterwards, wash your hair normally and apply this mixture to your hair, leaving it on for twenty minutes, rinsing it off with cold water.

