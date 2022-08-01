Therapeutic hypothermia: what it is and how it works

Therapeutic hypothermia is a medical technique used after cardiac arrest, which consists of cooling the body to reduce the risk of neurological damage and clot formation, increasing the chances of survival and preventing sequelae. In addition, this technique can also be used in situations such as head trauma in adults, ischemic stroke and hepatic encephalopathy.

This technique should be started as soon as possible after cardiac arrest, as the blood immediately stops carrying the necessary amount of oxygen for the brain to function, but it can be delayed up to 6 hours after the heart starts beating again. However, in these cases the risk of developing sequelae is greater.

How is done

This procedure consists of 3 phases:

induction phase : body temperature is reduced until reaching temperatures between 32 and 36ºC;

: body temperature is reduced until reaching temperatures between 32 and 36ºC; Maintenance phase: temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate are monitored;

temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate are monitored; Reheat phase: the person’s temperature rises gradually and controlled so as to reach temperatures between 36 and 37.5º.

For body cooling, doctors can use several techniques, however, the most used include the use of ice packs, thermal mattresses, ice helmets or cold saline solution directly into the patient’s veins, until the temperature reaches values ​​between 32 and 36°C. In addition, the medical team also uses relaxing medicines to ensure the person’s comfort and prevent the appearance of tremors.

Generally, hypothermia is maintained for 24 hours, and during that time, heart rate, blood pressure and other vital signs are constantly monitored by a nurse in order to avoid serious complications. After this time, the body is slowly heated until it reaches a temperature of 37°C.

why it works

The mechanism of action of this technique is not yet fully understood, however, it is believed that the reduction of body temperature decreases the electrical activity of the brain, reducing oxygen expenditure. That way, even if the heart isn’t pumping as much blood as it needs, the brain still has the oxygen it needs to function.

In addition, lowering body temperature also helps to prevent the development of inflammation in brain tissue, which increases the risk of damage to neurons.

Possible complications

Although it is a very safe technique, when it is done in the hospital, therapeutic hypothermia also has some risks, such as:

Change in heart rate, due to a sharp decrease in heart rate;

Decreased clotting, increasing the risk of bleeding;

Increased risk of infections;

Increased amounts of blood sugar.

Due to these complications, the technique can only be performed in an Intensive Care Unit and by a trained medical team, since it is necessary to carry out several evaluations over the 24 hours, to reduce the chances of developing any type of complication.