Surgery for breast lump: how it is done, risks and recovery

Surgery to remove a breast lump is known as a lumpectomy and is usually a relatively simple and quick procedure that is done through a small cut in the breast next to the lump.

The surgery normally takes approximately 1 hour, but the duration may vary according to the complexity of each case, as well as the number of nodules to be removed. Breast surgery to remove a lump can be done under local anesthesia, but when the lesion is very large or when more than one lump is to be removed, the surgery is performed under general anesthesia.

Often, this type of surgery is performed instead of a mastectomy, as it preserves a greater amount of breast tissue, maintaining the general appearance of the breast. However, it can only be done on small nodules, as larger ones are more likely to leave cancer cells that can end up causing cancer. To avoid this, in the case of a large lump, the doctor may also advise having chemotherapy or radiation therapy after the surgery.

Understand better when and how a mastectomy is performed.

How to prepare for surgery

Before surgery, it is very important to consult with the surgeon and the anesthesiologist to find out what care should be taken before the procedure. Thus, and although pre-surgery care varies according to each person and their history, it is common for them to include:

fasting for 8 to 12 hours for both food and drinks;

for 8 to 12 hours for both food and drinks; Stop using some medicationsespecially aspirin and other drugs that affect clotting;

During the consultation with the surgeon, it is also very important to mention some interesting issues, such as allergies to medications or medications that you use frequently.

In addition to these precautions, a few days before the surgery, the doctor will also order an X-ray or a mammogram to assess the position and size of the lump, in order to facilitate the surgery.

How is the recovery

Recovery after surgery may vary depending on the degree of complexity of the surgery, but it is common for a woman to spend 1 to 2 days recovering in the hospital before returning home, especially due to the effect of anesthesia. During your hospital stay, your doctor may maintain a drain to draw fluid from your breast, which helps prevent a seroma from developing. This drain is removed before discharge.

In the first days, it is also common to feel some pain at the surgery site and, therefore, the doctor prescribes painkillers that will be taken directly into the vein in the hospital, or in tablets at home. During this period, the continued use of a bra that offers adequate containment and support is also advised.

To ensure a faster recovery, it is also important to maintain rest, avoid exaggerated efforts and not raise your arms above your shoulders for 7 days. You should also be aware of possible signs of infection, such as redness, intense pain, swelling or release of pus from the incision site. If this happens, inform the doctor or go to the hospital.

possible risks

Surgery to remove the breast lump is quite safe, however, like any other surgery, it can bring some complications such as pain, bleeding, infection, scarring or change in breast sensitivity, such as numbness.