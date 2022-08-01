Detox juice recipes to deflate

To prepare juices to reduce swelling, it is important to choose ingredients such as lemon, celery, ginger, parsley or cucumber, which have a diuretic action and, therefore, help to reduce fluid retention and reduce swelling.

In addition, some of these foods also have a detoxifying action, however, to enhance this effect, other ingredients can be added, such as spinach, cabbage, alfalfa or cucumber, for example.

Here are some juice recipes you can make at home:

1. Cantaloupe, mango and parsley juice

This juice is great for eliminating toxins and deflating, due to the presence of parsley, which has a detoxifying and diuretic action, helping to combat fluid retention, as well as melon, which is rich in potassium, also contributing to reduce swelling. and to maintain healthy blood pressure.

Ingredients

150 g of cantaloupe melon;

1 small lemon, peeled;

A handful of parsley;

chopped half mango;

1 teaspoon ground flaxseeds.

Preparation mode

Centrifuge the melon, lemon and parsley and then beat the juice in the blender with the remaining ingredients, until a homogeneous mixture is obtained.

2. Green juice with apple

This is a juice rich in chlorophyll and electrolytes, which help to eliminate toxins and reduce swelling and blood pressure, due to its diuretic power. In addition, it is a great source of vitamins C and the B complex, which are very important for the proper functioning of the body.

Ingredients

1 stalk of celery;

1 handful of spinach leaves;

1 handful of cabbage leaves;

1 handful of alfalfa seeds;

2 apples;

Half cucumber.

Preparation mode

To prepare this juice, just blend all the ingredients in a blender.

3. Apple, lemon, ginger and green tea juice

This combination and ingredients, in addition to detoxifying the body and helping to eliminate liquids, also stimulates metabolism and the body’s ability to burn fat, being a great option to integrate slimming diets. Check out a complete menu for quick weight loss.

Ingredients

3 apples;

1 peeled lemon;

1 cm of ginger;

150 ml of green tea.

Preparation mode

Centrifuge the apples, lemon and ginger and finally add the green tea.

4. Fennel, celery and parsley juice

This juice is great for eliminating toxins and deflating, due to the presence of parsley and fennel, with detoxifying and diuretic action. In addition, fennel contains potassium and fiber, which stimulate waste elimination, reduce fluid retention, and fiber improves digestion.

Ingredients

1 sprig of fennel;

2 branches of celery;

2 apples;

1 handful of parsley.

Preparation mode

To prepare this juice, simply centrifuge the vegetables and beat at the end with the fennel and parsley. See more health benefits of parsley.

