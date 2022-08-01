5 ways to relieve back pain

​To relieve back pain, also known as rachialgia, it may be helpful to lie on your back, with your legs supported on high pillows, and place a warm compress in the area of ​​pain for 20 minutes. This strategy helps to relax the back muscles, decreasing the strain on the vertebrae and their ligaments, bringing pain relief within minutes. Other measures that may also be indicated are medication, acupuncture and surgery, depending on the general state of health of the person and the symptoms presented.

The pain in the spine most of the time is not serious, being mainly due to bad posture, repetitive efforts and sedentary lifestyle. However, when it is very strong, it interferes with the performance of day-to-day activities or when it does not pass over time, it is important to go to the doctor so that exams are carried out and the symptoms are evaluated and, thus, the cause can be identified and started appropriate treatment. Know the main causes of back pain.

Some treatment options to relieve back pain can be:

1. Put a warm compress where it hurts

Gel or hot water compresses can be purchased at pharmacies or prepared at home using dry grains such as rice or beans, for example. The warm compress increases blood flow at the site, relaxes muscle structures, promoting analgesia, but it must be used carefully so as not to burn the skin, and it is also recommended to make the compress for a maximum of 15 minutes.

2. Use medicines

Applying an ointment to the area of ​​pain can be helpful in combating symptoms. Analgesics and anti-inflammatories such as Ana Flex, Bioflex, Miosan and Ibuprofen are indicated when the pain is intense and does not allow work, reducing the patient’s quality of life, but they should only be used under the guidance of the orthopedist because they should not be used. in excess and because they have contraindications.

Medicines for back pain can be used for a few weeks and always with a gastric protector to avoid stomach injuries.

3. Do physical therapy

Physiotherapy with appliances, massage therapy, and exercises is excellent for relieving pain and treating back problems because it addresses the cause. It is recommended that physical therapy be performed preferably every day or at least 3 times a week depending on the intensity of the symptoms and the associated cause of pain.

4. Stretch the muscles

Spine pain can be relieved and treated with exercises that must be indicated by the physical therapist because not all exercises are indicated. Here are some examples of stretching exercises for back pain.

5. Use acupuncture

Acupuncture sessions can help relieve back pain, but it should not be used exclusively, it is recommended that it be performed once a week, while symptoms are present.

when to go to the doctor

Consultation with an orthopedist is advised when the person has pain in the spine that radiates to other areas of the body, has a tingling sensation or lack of strength. The doctor will order spinal imaging tests such as x-ray or MRI and after seeing the results decide on the best treatment. Some cases must be treated with physical therapy and in more severe cases where the vertebrae or intervertebral discs are compromised, the doctor may recommend surgery to restore the structures.

See more tips on how to relieve back pain by watching the video below: