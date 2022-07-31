Dacrocytes: what they are and main causes

Dacryocytes correspond to a change in the shape of red blood cells, in which these cells acquire a shape similar to a drop or tear, which is why it is also known as a teardrop red blood cell. This change in red blood cells is a consequence of diseases that mainly affect the bone marrow, as in the case of myelofibrosis, but it can also be due to genetic changes or related to the spleen.

The presence of circulating dacrocytes is called dacryocytosis and does not cause symptoms and does not have a specific treatment, being only identified during the hemogram. The symptoms that the person may present are related to the disease they have and that leads to the structural alteration of the red blood cell, and it is important to be evaluated by the general practitioner or hematologist.

Main causes of dacrocytes

The appearance of dacrocytes does not cause any signs or symptoms, being verified only during the hemogram when the slide is read, being visualized that the red blood cell has a different shape than normal, which is indicated in the report.

The appearance of dacrocytes is most often related to changes in the bone marrow, which is responsible for the production of cells in the blood. Thus, the main causes of dacryocytosis are:

1. Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a disease characterized by neoplastic changes in the bone marrow, which cause stem cells to stimulate excess collagen production, resulting in the formation of fibrosis in the bone marrow, which interferes with the production of blood cells. Thus, due to changes in the bone marrow, circulating dacrocytes can be verified, in addition to an enlarged spleen and signs and symptoms of anemia.

The initial diagnosis of myelofibrosis is made by means of a blood count and, based on the identification of alterations, a molecular test may be requested to identify the JAK 2 V617F mutation, a bone marrow biopsy and a myelogram to verify how the production of blood cells. Understand how the myelogram is done.

What to do: Treatment for myelofibrosis should be recommended by the doctor according to the person’s signs and symptoms and bone marrow status. Most of the time, the doctor can recommend the use of JAK 2 inhibitor drugs, preventing the progression of the disease and relieving symptoms, however in other cases stem cell transplantation may be recommended.

2. Thalassemias

Thalassemia is a hematological disease that is characterized by genetic alterations that lead to defects in the process of hemoglobin synthesis, which can interfere with the shape of the red blood cell, since hemoglobin makes up this cell, and the presence of dacrocytes can be observed.

In addition, as a result of changes in the formation of hemoglobin, the transport of oxygen to the organs and tissues of the body is impaired, leading to the appearance of signs and symptoms such as excessive tiredness, irritability, decreased immune system and lack of appetite, for example. .

What to do: It is important for the doctor to identify which type of thalassemia the person has to indicate the most appropriate treatment, and the use of iron supplements and blood transfusions are usually indicated. Understand how thalassemia is treated.

3. Hemolytic anemia

In hemolytic anemia, there is destruction of red blood cells by the immune system itself, which causes the bone marrow to produce more blood cells and release them into the circulation. reticulocytes.

What to do: Hemolytic anemia is not always curable, however it can be controlled with the use of medications that must be recommended by the doctor, such as corticosteroids and immunosuppressants, for example, to regulate the immune system. In more severe cases, removal of the spleen may be indicated, because the spleen is the organ in which red blood cells are destroyed. Thus, with the removal of this organ it is possible to reduce the rate of destruction of red blood cells and favor their permanence in the bloodstream.

Learn more about hemolytic anemia.

4. Splenectomized people

Splenectomized people are those who had to undergo surgery to remove the spleen and, therefore, in addition to not destroying older red blood cells, there is also no production of new red blood cells, as this is also one of their functions. This could cause a certain “overload” on the bone marrow so that the amount of red blood cells produced would be enough for the proper functioning of the organism, which could end up resulting in the appearance of dacrocytes.

What to do: In these cases, it is important that medical follow-up is carried out in order to verify how the body’s response is in the absence of this organ.

See when removal of the spleen is indicated.