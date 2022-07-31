Home remedies for flatulence – Tua Saúde

A great home remedy for flatulence is to drink watercress or carrot juice, as long as they are well concentrated. However, some medicinal plants can also be mixed in tea to decrease the amount of gas in the intestines.

In addition, it is important to drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, consume foods rich in fiber and avoid foods that are more likely to cause flatulence, such as beans or broccoli, for example. See a more complete list of foods that cause the most flatulence.

1. Watercress juice

An excellent home remedy for flatulence is watercress juice, as watercress has digestive properties that help improve the functioning of the intestine, eliminating food residues that may be causing gas.

Ingredients:

Preparation mode:

Pass the watercress through the centrifuge and drink the juice right away. It is not recommended to sweeten or add water, although the amount is not very large, as the concentrated juice is enough to improve digestion and fight excess gases naturally.

2. Carrot juice

Carrot juice is another good option for those who suffer from excessive flatulence, as raw carrots are rich in fiber and carbohydrates that do not promote bacterial fermentation in the intestine, reducing the formation of gases in the intestine.

Ingredients:

Preparation mode:

Pass 1 carrot through the centrifuge and drink the concentrated juice 30 minutes before lunch or eat 1 raw carrot, chewing well.

3. Herbal tea

Another great natural remedy to treat flatulence is to drink herbal tea prepared with anise, fennel and caraway.

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon aniseed

1/2 teaspoon of lemon balm

1/2 teaspoon caraway

1 cup of boiling water

Preparation mode

Add the herbs to the cup of boiling water and let it rest for 5 minutes, properly covered. When it is warm, strain and then drink.

Gases are the result of food decomposition and are formed by bacterial action, being normal. However, when they appear in excess, they can cause pain in the belly in the form of twinges and a feeling of a bloated belly. The use of tea mentioned above and charcoal can be very effective.