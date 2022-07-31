Dyscalculia: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Dyscalculia is the difficulty in learning mathematics, which prevents the child from understanding simple calculations, such as adding or subtracting values, even when there is no other cognition problem. As such, this alteration is often compared to dyslexia, but for numbers.

Usually, those who suffer from this problem also have great difficulty understanding which numbers are higher or lower.

Although its specific cause is not yet known, dyscalculia is often associated with other problems with concentration and comprehension, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or dyslexia, for example.

main symptoms

The first symptoms of dyscalculia appear around age 4 to 6, when a child is learning numbers, and include:

Difficulty counting, especially backwards;

Delay in learning to add numbers;

Difficulty knowing which number is greater when comparing simple numbers like 4 and 6;

Cannot create strategies to do math, such as counting on fingers, for example;

Extreme difficulty for more complex calculations than adding;

Avoid doing activities that may involve math.

There is no single test or exam capable of diagnosing dyscalculia, so it is important to consult a pediatrician who should make frequent assessments of the child’s calculation skills until it is possible to confirm the diagnosis.

When there is a suspicion that the child may have dyscalculia, it is important to warn family members and teachers so that they are aware of possible signs of the problem, in addition to allowing more time and space for them to perform tasks that involve the use of numbers.

Since mathematics is one of the subjects that most helps in cognitive development, this problem should be identified as early as possible, to start treatment and avoid feelings of insecurity and uncertainty, for example.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for dyscalculia must be carried out together by parents, family, friends and teachers and consists of helping the child to develop strategies to overcome the problem.

For this, it is very important to try to identify areas where the child has greater ease, then try to include them in learning numbers and calculations. For example, if it is easy to make drawings, the child can be asked to draw 4 oranges and then 2 bananas and, finally, try to count how many fruits were drawn.

Some ideas that should serve as a guide for all tasks are:

Use objects to teach add or subtract calculations;

add or subtract calculations; Start at a level where the child is comfortable and slowly advance to more complex processes;

and slowly advance to more complex processes; Set aside enough time to teach with calm and help the child to practice;

with calm and help the child to practice; Reduce the need to memorize ;

; Make learning a fun process and stress free.

It is also important to avoid spending too much time explaining tasks, even when using a fun method. This is because spending a lot of time thinking about the same thing can make the child frustrated, which makes memorization and the entire learning process difficult.