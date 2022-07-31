Soothing Teas and Aromatherapy

An excellent tea to calm down is tea made with passion fruit leaves, as passion fruit has calming properties, also reducing the feeling of anxiety, and can be taken even during pregnancy.

This tea is great for anyone who suffers from anxiety, stress or insomnia as it helps to calm and relax the body.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of green passion fruit leaves

1 cup of boiling water

Preparation mode

Place the passion fruit leaves in the cup of boiling water and cover for ten minutes. It is very important not to take the leaves to the fire. After stifling the infusion, strain and drink daily, 1 to 2 times a day.

In addition to this tea, it is important to sleep about 7 to 8 hours a day, avoid the consumption of stimulating foods such as coffee, chocolate, soft drinks or black tea, for example, and exercise regularly.

Passion Fruit Tea with Fennel

Another great home remedy to calm down is to drink a tea prepared with passion fruit and fennel because these ingredients have nervous system depressant properties that help you relax.

Ingredients

1 liter of water

peel of 1 apple

peel of 1 ripe passion fruit

1 teaspoon of fennel

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the apple and passion fruit peels for about 5 minutes. After boiling, remove from heat and add the fennel and let it rest for another 3 minutes. Strain and serve fresh.

The soothing properties of fennel and passion fruit result in an excellent relaxing effect and, in addition to being refreshing, this tea is also an excellent source of hydration.

Another great way to use the soothing properties of this tea is to make it into gelatin, using 1 sheet of unflavored gelatin and the tea to prepare it. It can be sweetened with sugar or Stevia sweetener.

Aromatherapy to calm the mind

An excellent home treatment for calming is to use the aromas of bergamot and geranium. Just drip 1 drop of the essential oil of each plant on a cloth handkerchief and carry it in your bag to smell it whenever you go through a situation that causes anxiety.

Bergamot and geranium have calming properties that help you relax and reduce anxiety. Also being effective in cases of depression, agitation and even insomnia, in the latter case dripping 1 drop of essential oils on the pillow helps to have a peaceful night’s sleep.

The consumption of these medicinal plants can also be done in the form of juices, teas and compresses, all ways prove to be effective and provide health benefits.