Mental fatigue: main symptoms and how to fight

Mental fatigue, also known as mental fatigue, happens when the brain is overloaded due to the excess of information captured during the day, whether due to work or the stimuli and news that arrive through social and information networks, for example. In this way, there is deregulation of the nervous system and increased concentration in the blood of the stress-related hormone, cortisol, resulting in mental fatigue.

Mental fatigue can be perceived through some signs and symptoms that the body can give, such as body pain, discouragement, decreased productivity, difficulty concentrating and excessive worry, for example. Therefore, as soon as signs and symptoms indicative of fatigue begin to appear, it is important to rest or do some activity that stimulates the feeling of well-being, such as physical activity, for example.

Signs and symptoms of mental fatigue

The signs and symptoms of mental fatigue are a way of indicating that the body is overloaded and that the person needs to rest. The main signs and symptoms indicative of mental fatigue are:

Lack of concentration;

Excessive tiredness;

Body aches;

Memorization difficulties;

Mood changes;

Lack of energy;

Difficulty performing day-to-day tasks;

Decreased libido;

loss of appetite;

Disinterest in activities that were previously considered pleasurable;

Difficulty sleeping and insomnia;

Anguish;

discouragement;

Decreased motivation and productivity.

It is important that as soon as the signs of mental fatigue appear, the person respects the signs and rests, as otherwise it can overload the brain even more and result in migraine and depression, for example.

Main causes

Mental fatigue can happen as a result of any situation that keeps the brain active. The demanding routine, excessive worries and the high level of demand, both personally and professionally, are frequent causes of mental fatigue.

In addition, frequent exposure to various stimuli from social networks or information media, excessive work without vacation periods and psychological changes such as depression or anxiety can also result in mental fatigue.

How to fight mental fatigue

The best way to fight mental fatigue is to relax and sleep at least 8 hours a day, in addition to eating a healthy and balanced diet. Some other tips to combat mental fatigue are:

Relax before bed, taking a hot bath or hot tea;

Drink plenty of water during the day;

Having fun with friends and family;

Get a massage;

Take a vacation;

Get regular exercise and walks;

Avoid taking work home;

Seek help from a psychologist.

In addition, it is important to have a balanced and healthy diet, rich in vegetables, vegetables and fruits. Some foods, such as bananas, avocados, peanuts and honey have properties that help fight fatigue and improve mood, relieving the symptoms of mental fatigue. See more about what to eat to fight mental fatigue.

The use of vitamin and mineral supplements is also an option to combat mental fatigue, however it is important that the supplements are indicated by the nutritionist or doctor. In addition, the consumption of natural stimulants, such as guarana powder or guarana capsule, is also effective in stimulating brain functioning, making the person more active. However, the effect caused by the stimulant is temporary and, therefore, the person is likely to feel mentally exhausted again.

Find out in the video below some foods that help fight mental fatigue: