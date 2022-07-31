Home remedy for respiratory allergy

Home remedies for respiratory allergies are those that can protect and regenerate the lining of the lungs, in addition to reducing symptoms and decongesting the airways, increasing the feeling of well-being.

An excellent home remedy for respiratory allergies is orange, carrot and watercress juice, which is able to strengthen the immune system, for example. Another natural option to combat the symptoms of respiratory allergy is ginger juice with mint, as it promotes decongestion of the airways.

Orange, watercress and carrot juice

Orange, watercress and carrot juice contain properties that help protect and regenerate the lining of the lungs, while hydrating the airways, reducing dry cough. In addition, it is capable of strengthening the immune system, as well as favoring expectoration and nasal decongestion, relieving allergy symptoms.

Ingredients

1 glass of orange juice;

2 sprigs of watercress;

1 carrot;

½ glass of water.

Preparation mode

To make the juice, just put the ingredients in the blender and beat until you get a homogeneous mixture. It is recommended that the juice be consumed 3 times a day preferably after meals.

Ginger Juice with Peppermint

Peppermint Ginger Juice for Respiratory Allergy contains antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the allergic reaction, decongesting the airways and promoting a feeling of well-being.

Ingredients

1 carrot;

1 teaspoon of ginger;

1 cup of peppermint tea.

Preparation mode

To obtain the juice, simply beat the ingredients in a blender until a homogeneous mixture is obtained, strain and drink several times during the day.