Is Gonorrhea Curable? – Your Health

The cure of gonorrhea can happen when the couple carries out the complete treatment as recommended by the gynecologist or urologist. This consists of the use of antibiotics and sexual abstinence during the entire period of treatment. In addition, after the end of treatment, it is recommended that the person returns to the doctor if symptoms reappear.

Although it is possible to achieve a cure, it is not definitive, that is, if a person is exposed to the bacteria again, they can develop the infection again. That’s why it’s important to use a condom with all sexual relations to avoid not only gonorrhea, but also other sexually transmitted infections.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which affects the urogenital system and normally does not cause symptoms, being identified only during routine examinations. See how to identify the infection by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

how to cure gonorrhea

To cure gonorrhea it is important that the person follows the treatment recommended by the doctor. The treatment must be done by the couple, even if no symptoms are identified, because even if the infection is asymptomatic, there is a risk of transmission. In addition, treatment should be carried out for the period indicated by the gynecologist or urologist to prevent antibiotic resistance from being favored and, thus, prevent supergonorrhea.

The treatment recommended by the doctor usually consists of the use of Azithromycin, Ceftriaxone or Ciprofloxacin. Currently, the use of Ciprofloxacin has decreased due to the increased incidence of supergonorrhea, which corresponds to the Ciprofloxacin-resistant bacteria.

During treatment, it is recommended not to have intercourse, not even with a condom, and it is important that both partners are treated to avoid recontamination. If partners are exposed to the bacteria again, they can develop the disease again, so condom use is recommended in all relationships.

Understand how to treat gonorrhea.

treatment for supergonorrhea

The cure of supergonorrhea is more difficult to achieve precisely because of the bacteria’s resistance to the existing antibiotics normally used in the treatment. Therefore, when it is indicated in the antibiogram that the Neisseria gonorrhoeae associated with the infection is resistant, the treatment indicated by the doctor is in most cases longer and it is necessary for the person to undergo periodic examinations to verify if the treatment is being effective or if the bacteria has developed new resistance.

In addition, because the bacteria are resistant, monitoring is important to prevent the bacteria from spreading through the body and resulting in complications such as sterility, pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy, meningitis, bone and heart changes, and sepsis, which that can put the person’s life at risk.