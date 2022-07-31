4 ways to speed up episiotomy healing

The complete healing of the episiotomy usually takes place within 1 month after delivery, but the stitches, which are normally absorbed by the body or fall out naturally, may come out sooner, especially if the woman has some care that helps to speed up healing.

However, it is important to remember that all episiotomy care is important, especially those related to intimate hygiene, as they prevent infection, which, in addition to avoiding pain, also ends up facilitating healing. See a complete guide on how to care for an episiotomy.

Care more focused on facilitating healing and decreasing recovery time include:

1. Take sitz baths

Sitz baths, in addition to helping to relieve discomfort in the genital area, are also a great way to speed up healing, as they increase blood flow to the site.

Thus, they can be done soon after the first 24 hours after delivery. To do this, just fill the bathtub, or a basin, with a few centimeters of warm water and then sit inside it, so that the vaginal region is covered with water. In addition, it is also possible to add salts to the water, as they contain an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect that facilitates healing even more.

In any case, it is always important to consult the obstetrician before trying any technique that has not been informed by the doctor.

2. Wear cotton underwear only during the day

The best type of underwear to always use is 100% cotton, however, this type of fabric is even more important in women with an episiotomy or any other type of wound in the vaginal region. That’s because cotton is a natural material that allows air circulation, preventing the development of fungi and bacteria that can delay healing.

In addition, if possible, whenever you are at home, or even while sleeping, you should avoid wearing panties, as they allow even more air to pass through. However, if there is any type of vaginal secretion, the panties can be used to hold the tampon in place, and should only be removed after the secretion has stopped.

3. Eat healing foods

In addition to caring for the episiotomy site, eating healing foods is also a great way to nourish the body and speed up the healing of any wounds. Some of the most recommended foods include eggs, boiled broccoli, strawberries, oranges, sardines, salmon, liver, soy, Brazil nuts or beets, for example.

See the video for more examples:

4. Do Kegel exercises every day

Kegel exercises are a very effective natural way to strengthen the muscles in the pelvic region, but they also help to increase blood flow to the area, which ultimately facilitates healing.

To do these exercises, one must first identify the pelvic muscles. To do this, just imitate trying to stop the pee stream, then do 10 contractions in a row, relaxing for a few seconds, and then resume the exercise doing 10 sets of 10 contractions every day.

When to use healing ointments

In most cases, healing ointments are not needed to treat an episiotomy. This is because the vaginal region is very irrigated and therefore heals quite quickly. However, if there is a delay in the healing process or if there is an infection at the site, the obstetrician may indicate the use of some ointments.

Some of the most commonly used healing ointments are Bepantol, Nebacetin, Avène’s Cicalfate or Mederma Healing Gel, for example. These ointments should only be used with medical advice.