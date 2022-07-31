What is heroin and what are the effects of the drug

Heroin is an illegal drug, also known as diacetylmorphine, made from the opium extracted from the poppy, which is usually trafficked in the form of a brown or white powder. Usually, this drug is taken by injection, because it is a way to obtain faster and more intense effects, but some people also smoke or inhale the substance.

Heroin is a substance derived from morphine, but even more lipid soluble, which makes it easy to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, the brain, producing a rapid and intense euphoria.

However, despite the euphoria it causes, in addition to other effects that lead some people to consume this drug, heroin can cause very serious side effects, dependence, withdrawal syndrome and, in some cases, death.

What are the immediate effects of heroin?

Heroin, like other drugs, causes both desirable and undesirable effects, such as:

desirable effects

When consumed, heroin is capable of producing effects such as a feeling of euphoria and well-being, relaxation, escape from reality, relief from pain and anxiety, and a feeling of calm and tranquility.

Side effects

Undesirable side effects that can occur with heroin use are nausea and vomiting, respiratory depression, decreased blood pressure and pulse, respiratory paralysis or even cardiac arrest.

In addition, depending on the route by which the drug is administered, the following may occur:

injected: inflammation in the veins, infections in case of sharing the syringe, risk of overdose in users who use the drug occasionally or in addicts after a period of weaning;

inflammation in the veins, infections in case of sharing the syringe, risk of overdose in users who use the drug occasionally or in addicts after a period of weaning; Aspirated: injuries to the nasal mucosa and infectious diseases if the person shares inhalation material;

injuries to the nasal mucosa and infectious diseases if the person shares inhalation material; smoked: damage to the bronchi and lungs.

In addition, a few hours after using the drug, the person feels the need to use heroin again, to avoid the withdrawal syndrome. This syndrome is popularly known as hangover, in which symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sweating, chills from the cold, muscle spasms, body aches, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, tearing and runny nose are manifested, which can cause a lot of discomfort, leading to the person to consume again, to feel better.

What are the effects of continued consumption?

If consumed daily, heroin can cause serious adverse effects such as lethargy, depression, sexual dysfunction, physical and social degradation, skin disorders, tolerance and physical and psychological dependence.

Heroin addiction can begin within a few weeks if used regularly. Know what treatment to stop using drugs consists of.