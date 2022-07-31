3 Cough Juice Recipes (with lemon)

Lemon is a fruit rich in vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system, and other antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the airways, relieving coughs and accelerating recovery from colds and flu.

Ideally, the juice should be prepared and consumed right away, and other ingredients that help fight infections are added to the mixture, such as garlic, propolis and honey.

1. Lemon Juice with Garlic

In addition to the properties of lemon, due to the presence of garlic and ginger, this juice has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action, also helping to improve blood circulation and decrease headaches.

Ingredients

3 lemons;

1 clove of garlic;

1 teaspoon of ginger;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink without adding ice. Discover all the benefits of lemon.

2. Pineapple lemonade

Like lemons, pineapples are rich in vitamin C, and adding mint and honey to the juice will help to lessen irritation and spasms in the throat, calming the airways.

Ingredients

2 slices of pineapple;

1 lemon juice;

10 mint leaves;

1 glass of water or coconut water;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and sweeten with honey before drinking. Discover other benefits of honey.

3. Strawberry lemonade

Strawberry is also rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants that strengthen the immune system, while the propolis added to this juice acts as a natural antibiotic, fighting the infection that causes coughing.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Beat the strawberries, lemon juice and water in a blender and then add the honey and propolis, mixing well to homogenize before drinking.

Watch the video and see how to prepare these and other recipes for juices, teas and syrups: