Poikilocytosis: what it is, types and when it happens

Poikilocytosis is a term that can appear on the blood count and that means an increase in the number of poikilocytes circulating in the blood, which are red blood cells that have an abnormal shape. Red blood cells have a rounded shape, are flat and have a lighter central region in the center due to the distribution of hemoglobin. Due to changes in the membrane of red blood cells, there may be changes in their shape, resulting in the circulation of red blood cells with a different shape, which can interfere with their function.

The main poikilocytes identified in the microscopic evaluation of the blood are the sickle-cells, dacrocytes, elliptocytes and codocytes, which frequently appear in anemias. adequate.

Types of Poikilocytes

Poikilocytes can be observed microscopically from the blood smear, as follows:

spherocytes in which the red blood cells are round and smaller than normal red blood cells;

dacrocytes which are teardrop or droplet-shaped red blood cells;

acanthocyte in which the red blood cells have a spiculated shape, which may be similar to the shape of a glass bottle cap;

codocytes which are target-shaped red blood cells due to hemoglobin distribution;

Elliptocytes in which the red blood cells have an oval shape;

sickle cell which are sickle-shaped red blood cells and appear mainly in sickle cell anemia;

stomatocytes which are red blood cells that have a narrow area in the center, similar to a mouth;

schizocytesin which the red blood cells have an undefined shape.

In the hemogram report, if poikilocytosis is verified during the microscopic examination, the presence of the identified poikilocyte is indicated in the report. The identification of poikilocytes is important so that the doctor can verify the general condition of the person and, according to the observed alteration, may indicate the performance of other tests to conclude the diagnosis and then start the treatment.

When can poikilocytes appear?

Poikilocytes appear as a consequence of red cell-related changes, such as biochemical changes in the membrane of these cells, metabolic enzyme changes, hemoglobin-related abnormalities, and red cell aging. These changes can happen in several diseases, resulting in poikilocytosis, the main situations being:

1. Sickle cell anemia

Sickle cell anemia is a disease characterized mainly by the change in the shape of the red blood cell, which becomes shaped like a sickle, becoming known as sickle cell. This happens due to the mutation of one of the chains that form hemoglobin, which reduces the ability of hemoglobin to bind oxygen and, consequently, transport it to organs and tissues, and increases the difficulty for red blood cells to pass through the veins.

As a result of this change and decrease in oxygen transport, the person feels excessively tired, has generalized pain, paleness and growth delay, for example. Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of sickle cell anemia.

Although sickle cell anemia is characteristic of sickle cell anemia, it is also possible to observe, in some cases, the presence of codocytes.

2. Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a type of myeloproliferative neoplasm characterized by the presence of circulating dacrocytes in peripheral blood. The presence of dacrocytes is most often indicative of changes in the bone marrow, which is what happens in myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis is characterized by the presence of mutations that promote changes in the process of cell production in the bone marrow, with an increase in the amount of mature cells in the bone marrow that promote the formation of scars in the marrow, decreasing its function over time. Understand what myelofibrosis is and how to treat it.

3. Hemolytic anemias

Hemolytic anemias are characterized by the production of antibodies that react against red blood cells, promoting their destruction and leading to the appearance of symptoms of anemia, such as tiredness, pallor, dizziness and weakness, for example. As a consequence of the destruction of red blood cells, there is an increase in the production of blood cells by the bone marrow and spleen, which may result in the production of abnormal red blood cells, such as spherocytes and elliptocytes. Learn more about hemolytic anemia.

4. Liver diseases

Diseases that affect the liver can also lead to the appearance of poikilocytes, mainly stomatocytes and acanthocytes, and it is necessary to carry out other tests to assess liver activity to be able to diagnose any changes.

5. Iron deficiency anemia

Iron deficiency anemia, also called iron deficiency anemia, is characterized by a decrease in the amount of circulating hemoglobin in the body and, consequently, of oxygen, because iron is important for the formation of hemoglobin. In this way, signs and symptoms such as weakness, tiredness, discouragement and fainting sensation, for example, arise. The decrease in the amount of circulating iron can also favor the appearance of poikilocytes, mainly codocytes. See more about iron deficiency anemia.