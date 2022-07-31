Glasgow Scale: What is it and what is it for

The Glasgow Scale, also known as the Glasgow Coma Scale, is a technique that was developed at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, to assess trauma situations, namely traumatic brain injury, allowing the identification of neurological problems, the assessment of the level of person’s conscience and even predict the prognosis.

The Glasgow Scale makes it possible to determine a person’s level of consciousness by observing their behavior. The evaluation is done through its reactivity to certain stimuli, in which 3 parameters are observed: eye opening, motor reaction and verbal response.

how is determined

The determination of the Glasgow Scale should be performed in cases where traumatic brain injury is suspected and should be done approximately 6 hours after the trauma, since during the first hours, in most cases, people are sedated to be intubated. or to feel less pain, which may interfere with the assessment of the level of consciousness. Learn what a traumatic brain injury is, what the symptoms are and how to treat it.

The determination must be carried out by health professionals with adequate training, through the person’s reactivity to certain stimuli, taking into account 3 parameters:

Variables score eye opening spontaneous 4 When stimulated by the voice 3 When stimulated by pain two Absent 1 Not applicable (edema or hematoma that makes it possible to open the eyes) – verbal response oriented 5 confused 4 Only words 3 Only sounds/moans two No reply 1 Not applicable (intubated patients) – motor response obey orders 6 Locates the pain/stimulus 5 normal bending 4 abnormal flexion 3 abnormal extent two no response 1

Traumatic brain injury can be classified as mild, moderate or severe, according to the score obtained by the Glasgow Scale.

In each of the 3 parameters, a score between 3 and 15 is assigned. Scores close to 15 represent a normal level of conscientiality and scores below 8 are considered cases of coma, which are the most serious cases with more urgency for treatment. . A score of 3 can mean brain death, however, it is necessary to evaluate other parameters to confirm this.

Possible method failures

Despite being a widely used method, the Glasgow Scale has some flaws, such as the impossibility of evaluating the verbal response in people who are intubated or aphasic, and excludes the evaluation of brainstem reflexes. In addition, if the person is sedated, the assessment of the level of consciousness can also be difficult.