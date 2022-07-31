Surgery for diastasis: when to do it and how is recovery

Surgery is one of the last forms of treatment for abdominal diastasis, which is done when other less invasive forms do not show the expected results.

During this type of surgery, the doctor sews the abdominal muscles together using a special thread that does not break or deteriorate. This procedure is usually performed by laparoscopy, in which the surgeon makes three small cuts in the belly to insert the instruments and be able to sew the muscles, without having to leave a large scar. But if there is excess skin, the surgeon can also choose to have a conventional surgery, in order to give a better appearance to the belly.

Abdominal diastasis is the removal of the abdominal muscles that leaves the belly flaccid, with excess skin, accumulation of fat and when pressing the fingers against the abdominal wall, you can feel a ‘hole in the belly’. Learn the exercises that can avoid this plastic surgery.

What is the recovery from plastic surgery like?

Recovery from surgery to correct abdominal diastasis is a little time consuming and requires some care to avoid an infection, for example.

What does it feel like:

After waking up from surgery many people report that their muscles feel very tight, but this tends to improve in 6 to 8 weeks as the body starts to get used to the new abdominal space.

It is normal for the sensitivity to be reduced, especially in the scar areas, but this tends to improve over the months, and usually in 1 year, there has already been a great improvement.

The person wakes up a few hours after the surgery and must wear a brace for 3 weeks. After the 2nd or 3rd day of the surgery, the person can return home, where they will have to follow some precautions to recover completely.

Daily care:

It is advisable to have a Lymphatic Drainage session a day, for the first 15 days to remove excess fluid and avoid the risk of creating seroma, which is the accumulation of fluid at the scar site. Read more about lymphatic drainage and its benefits.

Exercises and lifting heavy objects with more than 10% of your own body weight should only be done 6 weeks after surgery. And when returning to physical exercise, it is advisable to start with aerobic exercises, such as walking, running, cycling or swimming, for example.

For a better recovery, the ideal is that even people who work sitting down, take 1 or 2 weeks of vacation to have the surgery.

How to feed:

The ideal is to eat foods rich in fiber to avoid constipation, in addition, you should drink about 2 liters of water or unsweetened tea daily to soften stools. Fruits and vegetables are welcome, but fried or high-fat foods should be avoided. The proteins present in eggs and white meats help to accelerate healing and can be consumed once a day. Here’s what else to eat to improve healing:

How to shower:

Showering is only allowed 7 to 8 days after surgery, so before that, showering should only be done by sitting in the shower with another person to help. It is important not to bend your body forward and therefore you should not walk too far, being ideal to lie down with your belly facing up, without letting any folds form in your belly, or your skin stretching too much, because if that is If this happens, the abdomen may be marked, requiring a correction of the surgery.

Warning signs to go to the doctor

After 7 days, you should return to the doctor who performed the operation so that he can assess how your recovery is going. If necessary, dressings can be changed on this date, but it is advisable to go to the doctor or emergency room if you have signs and symptoms such as:

Fever;

Leakage of blood or fluid on the dressing;

Drain outlet;

Difficulty breathing;

Bad smell in the scar.

These signs may indicate that an infection is brewing, requiring specialist evaluation.