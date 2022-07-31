Hypochromia: What It Is and What It Can Cause

Hypochromia is a term that means that the red blood cells have less hemoglobin than normal, being visualized under the microscope with a lighter color. In the blood count, hypochromia is evaluated by the HCM index, also called Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin, which indicates the average amount of hemoglobin in red blood cells, with a value of 26 to 34 pg being considered normal or according to the laboratory where the test was performed. .

Although HCM is indicative of hypochromia, it is important that red blood cells are evaluated microscopically so that it is possible to check for other changes and indicate whether the hypochromia is normal, mild, moderate or severe. It is common for hypochromia to be accompanied by microcytosis, which is when red blood cells are smaller than normal. See more about microcytosis.

How to understand hypochromia in the blood count

In the result of the blood count, it is possible that it is written that mild, moderate or intense hypochromia was observed, and this means that after reading 5 to 10 fields of the blood smear, that is, after observing 5 to 10 different regions under the microscope of the sample, more or less hypochromic erythrocytes were identified in relation to normal erythrocytes. In general, these indications can represent:

normal hypochromia when 0 to 5 hypochromic red blood cells are observed under the microscope;

when 0 to 5 hypochromic red blood cells are observed under the microscope; mild hypochromia when 6 to 15 hypochromic red blood cells are observed;

when 6 to 15 hypochromic red blood cells are observed; moderate hypochromia when 16 to 30 hypochromic were observed;

when 16 to 30 hypochromic were observed; intense hypochromiawhen more than 30 hypochromic red blood cells are visualized.

According to the amount of hypochromic red blood cells, the doctor can check the possibility and severity of the disease, and it is also important to evaluate the other parameters of the blood count. Learn how to interpret the blood count.

causes of hypochromia

Hypochromia is most often indicative of anemia, however the diagnosis can only be concluded after evaluating other blood count indices and the results of other tests that may have been requested by the doctor. The main causes of hypochromia are:

1. Iron deficiency anemia

Iron deficiency anemia, also called iron deficiency anemia, is one of the main causes of hypochromia, because iron is essential for the formation of hemoglobin. Therefore, when there is less iron available, there is less formation of hemoglobin and a lower concentration of this component in red blood cells, making them lighter.

In the blood count, in addition to hypochromia, microcytosis can be verified, because due to the decrease in the amount of oxygen being transported by hemoglobin to other tissues and organs, there is a greater amount of red blood cells in an attempt to supply the lack of oxygen, and these are often smaller than normal red blood cells. To confirm this type of anemia, other tests are requested, such as serum iron, transferrin ferritin and transferrin saturation.

Iron deficiency can happen due to nutritional issues, in which the person has an iron-poor diet, as a result of heavy menstrual flow, inflammatory bowel diseases or due to situations that interfere with iron absorption, such as celiac disease and infection with Helicobacter pylori.

Due to the decrease in the amount of circulating oxygen in the body, it is common for the person to feel more tired, weak and excessively sleepy, for example. Know how to recognize the symptoms of iron deficiency anemia.

What to do: Once it is verified by the doctor that it is an iron deficiency anemia, further tests may be recommended to identify the cause. According to the cause, a change in eating habits may be indicated, giving preference to foods that contain a greater amount of iron, such as red meat and beans, for example, or the use of iron supplements, which should be used according to the recommendation. of the doctor.

2. Thalassemia

Thalassemia is a genetic hematological disease characterized by mutations that result in changes in the process of hemoglobin synthesis, leading to the appearance of hypochromic red blood cells, since there is less available circulating hemoglobin. In addition, as a consequence of the lower amount of circulating oxygen, the bone marrow starts to produce more red blood cells in an attempt to increase oxygen uptake, also resulting in microcytosis.

According to the hemoglobin chain that has altered synthesis, the symptoms of thalassemia can be more or less severe, however, in general, people with thalassemia present excessive tiredness, weakness, pallor and short and wheezing breathing, for example.

What to do: Thalassemia is an inherited disease that has no cure, but control, and therefore, treatment aims to relieve symptoms and prevent disease progression, in addition to promoting quality of life and a sense of well-being. Normally, a change in eating habits is recommended, and it is important that the person is accompanied by a nutritionist, in addition to performing blood transfusions. Understand how to treat thalassemia.

3. Sideroblastic anemia

Sideroblastic anemia is characterized by the inappropriate use of iron for the production of hemoglobin, even when the amounts of iron in the body are normal, resulting in hypochromia. Due to the inappropriate use of iron, there is a lower amount of hemoglobin and, consequently, of circulating oxygen, leading to the appearance of typical symptoms of anemia, such as tiredness, weakness, dizziness and pallor.

In addition to the analysis of the blood count, to confirm the diagnosis of sideroblastic anemia, it is important to observe the blood under a microscope in order to identify the presence of sideroblasts, which are ring-like structures that can appear inside the red blood cells due to the accumulation of iron in the erythroblasts, which are young red blood cells. Learn more about sideroblastic anemia.

What to do: The treatment of sideroblastic anemia is done according to the severity of the disease, and the doctor may recommend supplementation of vitamin B6 and folic acid and, in the most severe cases, a bone marrow transplant may be recommended.