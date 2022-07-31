Marfan syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Marfan Syndrome is a genetic disease that affects connective tissue, which is responsible for the support and elasticity of various organs in the body. People with this syndrome tend to be very tall, thin and have extremely long fingers and toes and may also have changes in their heart, eyes, bones and lungs.

This syndrome occurs due to an inherited defect in the fibrillin-1 gene, which is the main component of ligaments, artery walls and joints, causing some parts and organs of the body to become fragile. The diagnosis is made by a general practitioner or pediatrician through the person’s health history, blood and imaging tests, and treatment consists of supporting the sequelae caused by the syndrome.

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disease that causes changes in various systems of the body, leading to signs and symptoms that can appear at birth or even throughout life, and the severity varies from one person to another. These signs can appear in the following locations:

Heart: the main consequences of Marfan syndrome are cardiac alterations, leading to loss of support in the artery wall, which may lead to aortic aneurysm, ventricular dilatation and mitral valve prolapse;

Bones: this syndrome causes the bones to grow excessively and can be seen through an exaggerated increase in a person's height and very long arms, fingers and toes. The excavated chest may also be present, also called pectus excavatum, which is when a depression forms in the center of the chest;

Eyes: it is common for people who have this syndrome to have retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataracts, myopia and may have the white part of the eye with a more bluish color;

Spine: The manifestations of this syndrome can be visible in spinal problems such as scoliosis, which is the deviation of the spine to the right or left side. You can also see the increase in the dural sac in the lumbar region, which is the membrane that covers the region of the spine.

Other signs that can arise because of this syndrome are laxity of the ligaments, deformities in the palate, known as the roof of the mouth, and flat feet, which are characterized by long feet without the curvature of the sole. See more what flat foot is and how the treatment is done.

Marfan syndrome is caused by a defect in the gene called fibrillin-1 or FBN1, which has the function of guaranteeing support and forming the elastic fibers of various organs of the body, such as bones, heart, eyes and spine.

In most cases, this defect is hereditary, which means that it is transmitted from the father or mother to the child and can happen in both women and men. However, in some rarer cases, this gene defect can happen by chance and for no known reason.

The diagnosis of Marfan syndrome is made by a general practitioner or pediatrician based on the person’s family history and physical changes, and imaging tests, such as echocardiography and electrocardiogram, may be requested to detect possible heart problems, such as aortic dissection. Learn more what aortic dissection is and how to identify it.

It is also indicated to do X-ray, computed tomography or magnetic resonance to check for changes in other organs and blood tests, such as genetic tests, which are able to detect mutations in the gene responsible for the appearance of this syndrome. After the test results come out, the doctor will carry out genetic counseling, in which recommendations on the family’s genetics will be given.

The treatment of Marfan syndrome is not aimed at curing the disease, but it helps to reduce symptoms in order to improve the quality of life of people with this syndrome and aims to help minimize spinal deformities, improve movement of the joints and reduce the possibility of dislocations.

Therefore, patients with Marfan syndrome should have regular examinations of the heart and blood vessels, and take medications such as beta-blockers, to prevent damage to the cardiovascular system. In addition, surgical treatment may be necessary to correct lesions in the aorta artery, for example.