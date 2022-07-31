Diet for faecal incontinence: what to eat and what to avoid (with video)

Fecal incontinence is a condition that is characterized by involuntary leakage or the inability to control the passage of stool and gas through the anus. For this reason, food plays a fundamental role in the treatment of the condition, since it is possible to improve the consistency of stools and, thus, help to reduce the effort that the anal sphincter, which is flaccid, has to make to prevent the escape of the stools. feces.

For this, it is important to avoid the consumption of foods that irritate or stimulate the intestinal mucosa, such as coffee, chocolate, pepper or alcoholic beverages, for example, as well as to regulate the amount of fiber that is ingested, since its Excessive consumption can have the opposite effect and make incontinence worse.

Some studies on this topic have shown that almost half of people can have an improvement in fecal incontinence with professional guidance on eating habits, in addition to the treatment indicated by the doctor. Thus, it is advised that people who suffer from this type of incontinence make regular appointments with a nutritionist.

Foods that can be avoided

There are foods that are more likely to cause gas and diarrhea and that, therefore, should be avoided by those who suffer from fecal incontinence. Some examples include:

Coffee, energy drinks, chocolate, chocolate drinks, soft drinks, black tea, green tea or mate tea that are rich in caffeine that irritates the intestinal mucosa;

Foods with sweeteners, such as sorbitol, mannitol or xylitol: they are known to cause gas production and worsen diarrhea;

Sugar and very sweet foods, such as candies, cookies, cakes and others;

Legumes such as peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans are known to cause gas. See a list of other foods that cause gas.

Crucifers such as broccoli, brussels sprouts or cauliflower.

spicy foods

Alcoholic beverages.

In addition, milk and dairy products can cause more gas and cause softer stools that are difficult to control, due to the presence of lactose especially in people with lactose intolerance.

To make a better food adaptation, it is always advisable to consult a nutritionist, as several techniques can be used, such as recording in a food diary what and when you eat and the moment of fecal loss, and thus where you can identify patterns that will help define which foods should really be avoided in each case.

allowed foods

The foods that can be consumed in greater quantities are those that are easily digested, such as:

Rice;

Noodle;

Tapioca;

Pumpkin;

Yam;

Green banana;

White bread;

Cookie cream cracker;

Potato;

cornstarch;

White meats such as chicken or turkey;

Fish.

In the case of fruits and vegetables, preference should be given to pear, apple, peach without skin, green banana, cooked carrot, zucchini and eggplant.

In addition, as many people with faecal incontinence can also suffer from intestinal malabsorption syndromes, it is still important to consult a nutritionist to assess the need for supplementation with a multivitamin.

Water consumption is also important to prevent dehydration that can be caused by frequent passing of stool. It may also be recommended to prefer to take the homemade serum when suffering from chronic diarrhea.

Treatments to cure fecal incontinence

As nothing can be solved with just one approach, besides dietary care, exercises, medications or treatments can be very very important in controlling and curing fecal incontinence. So check out in this video what the specialist physical therapist teaches about it:

Is it possible to ingest fiber in cases of fecal incontinence?

Although fiber is very important in the diet, as it helps in the correct functioning of the intestine, its excessive consumption can lead to the appearance of symptoms such as abdominal bloating, excess gas and even diarrhea. In this way, fiber consumption should not be eliminated, but correctly regulated.

There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Ideally, insoluble fiber should be avoided, as its excessive consumption can greatly accelerate bowel movements and result in bouts of diarrhea. Soluble fibers, on the other hand, can bring benefits to those who have fecal incontinence, as they can improve the consistency of stools, making them less soft, in addition to slightly reducing the speed of intestinal transit.

Some studies also indicate that people who have faecal incontinence and a decreased ability of the colon and rectum to store faeces often suffer from chronic diarrhea and therefore should avoid fiber consumption as much as possible. People who have a normal capacity to store feces in the colon and rectum may benefit from supplementing with 15 grams of soluble fiber from psyllium, for example, which helps improve stool consistency.