Vaginal infection: what it is, causes, symptoms and treatment

Vaginal infection arises when the female genital organ is infected by some type of microorganism, which can be bacteria, parasites, viruses or fungi, for example, fungi of the species Candida sp. most often related to infection in the vagina.

Vaginal infection usually causes symptoms such as intense itching in the intimate area, redness, whitish discharge and a foul smell, for example, and some more common infections include:

Candidiasis;

Bacterial vaginosis;

Trichomoniasis;

Genital herpes;

HPV;

Chlamydia;

Gonorrhea;

Syphilis.

These infections are usually transmitted by intimate contact, however, candidiasis can arise in case of changes in vaginal pH and bacterial flora, common in women who go through a process of falling immunity or stress. Here’s how to identify and treat the most common genital infections.

Vaginal infection is curable and its treatment should be guided by a gynecologist, as it is necessary to identify which organism is causing the infection and which is the most appropriate remedy to eliminate it.

main symptoms

Symptoms vary depending on the causative agent, but some typical signs and symptoms are:

Pain or burning when urinating;

Pain during intercourse;

Itching in the intimate region;

Discharge with or without a bad smell;

Sores, ulcers or warts in the intimate area

Redness of the entire affected area;

Pain in the lower abdomen.

These symptoms can appear in isolation or in association, and it is common for a woman to present at least 2 of these symptoms. In addition, it is important to remember that other diseases can cause some of the symptoms, such as pain in the belly or during intercourse, for example, and the main way to identify and confirm that it is a genital infection is through consultation with the gynecologist. , who will be able to carry out a thorough assessment and order tests, if necessary.

Thus, other changes such as allergies or hormonal changes can also cause these symptoms. Check out more about these and other possible causes of inflammation in the vagina.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for infection of Organs genital organs is done with the aim of eliminating the causative microorganism, being indicated by the doctor according to the infectious agent and symptoms presented by the woman.

1. Treatment with drugs

Treatment for a vaginal infection caused by fungi is usually done with the use of antifungals, such as Clotrimazole or Miconazole, in the form of vaginal ointment or tablets that must be applied within 3 days or in a single application, according to the doctor’s recommendation. , to fight the fungi.

However, when the infection is caused by another type of microorganism, such as bacteria, the doctor may prescribe the use of oral or vaginal antibiotics, such as Clindamycin or Metronidazole, for example, to eliminate the bacteria and relieve symptoms. In the case of genital warts caused by HPV, a procedure to cauterize the lesions is also indicated. In addition, it is recommended to always use condoms during intimate contact as there is a chance of passing the microorganism to the partner and then becoming infected again after treatment.

2. Homemade options

A great homemade option to complement the treatment of vaginal infections is mastic tea, in the form of genital washes and in the form of tea, as it helps to rebalance the vaginal flora and prevent infections such as bacterial vaginosis. Check out the recipe and how to use it in home remedy for vaginal infection. It is important to remember that home remedies do not exclude the need to carry out a medical evaluation and follow the guidelines.

During the treatment of genital infection, it is recommended to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, avoid excessive consumption of alcohol, sugar and fatty foods.

In addition, another important tip that helps to strengthen the immune system and avoid vaginal infections is to drink about 1.5 liters of water a day and give preference to vegetables and fruits.

How to avoid vaginal infections

Some precautions that help prevent the development of vaginal infections include:

Wear cotton underwear that is not too tight;

Avoid wearing very tight pants;

Avoid excessive use of intimate showers;

Keep the intimate area always clean and dry.

It is important to remember that the main way to avoid any vaginal infection is with the use of condoms, both male and female.