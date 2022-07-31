MAPA exam: preparation, how it is done and what it is for

The MAPA exam stands for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and consists of a method that allows the recording of blood pressure in a period of 24 hours, during usual day-to-day activities and even when the person is sleeping. MAPA is indicated by a cardiologist to make the diagnosis of systemic arterial hypertension or to assess whether a particular drug treatment for high blood pressure is being effective.

This exam is done by installing a pressure device around the arm that is connected to a small machine that records the measurements, however, it does not prevent the person from performing tasks such as eating, walking or working. Generally, the device measures the pressure every 30 minutes and at the end of the exam the doctor will be able to view a report with all the measurements made for 24 hours. MAPA is installed in clinics or hospitals and the price is around 150 reais.

exam preparation

The MAPA exam should preferably be performed on days when the person will carry out their usual day-to-day activities so that it is possible to assess how blood pressure behaves during 24 hours. Before the device is installed on the person, it is necessary to wear a shirt or a long-sleeved blouse so as not to limit the movement of the arm and women should avoid wearing a dress, as most of the time it is performed together with the 24-hour Holter exam. Learn more about what the 24-hour Holter is for.

In addition, it is important to maintain the use of daily medication according to the doctor’s guidance, informing the type, dose and time the medication is used. You should avoid performing very heavy physical exercises in the 24 hours before and during the exercise. It is not allowed to take a shower during the exam, due to the risk of getting wet and damaging the device.

what is it for

The MAPA exam is recommended by a cardiologist to measure blood pressure over a 24-hour period during normal activities and is indicated in the following situations:

Diagnose systemic arterial hypertension;

Assess symptoms of hypotension;

Check for the presence of white coat hypertension in people who have high blood pressure only when they go to the office;

Analyze high blood pressure during pregnancy;

Evaluate the effectiveness of high blood pressure medications.

24-hour blood pressure monitoring through MAPA provides information about blood pressure variations, during sleep, wakefulness and in stressful situations, as well as detecting and predicting whether a person will develop diseases in the blood vessels of the heart and of the brain that are linked to hypertension. See more about the symptoms of high blood pressure.

How is done

The MAPA exam pressure device is installed in a clinic or hospital by placing a cuff, also called a cuff, which is connected to an electronic monitor inside a bag that must be accommodated in a belt, so that it can be transported easily. .

The person taking the exam must go about the day normally and can eat, walk and work, but must be careful not to get the device wet and, whenever possible, stay quiet when the device beeps and with the arm supported and stretched, once which the pressure of that moment will be recorded. Generally, during the exam, the device checks the pressure every 30 minutes, so that at the end of the 24 hours, the doctor can check at least 24 pressure measurements.

During the exam, discomfort may be felt, as the cuff tightens during the pressure check, and after 24 hours, the person must return to the hospital or clinic to remove the device and so that the doctor can evaluate the data, indicating the most appropriate treatment according to the diagnosis found.

Care during the exam

The person can carry out their normal daily activities during the MAPA exam, however, some important precautions must be followed, such as:

Prevent the cuff tube from being twisted or bent;

Do not do heavy physical exercises;

Do not bathe;

Do not manually deflate the cuff.

During the period that the person is sleeping, they should not lie on the armband and the monitor can be placed under the pillow. In addition, it is also important that, if the person takes any medicine, write down in the diary or notebook, the name of the medicine and the time at which it was ingested, and then show it to the doctor.

