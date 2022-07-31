What are the effects of Cocaine and health risks

Cocaine is a stimulant drug extracted from the leaves of coca, a plant with the scientific name “Erythroxylum Coca”, which despite being an illegal drug, continues to be consumed by some people who want to get a feeling of euphoria and confidence. Cocaine is consumed by users in several different ways, such as inhaling the powder, injecting the diluted powder or smoking it, in a form known as crack.

Despite the desirable effects that lead many users to consume cocaine, this drug also has many side effects, thus being a threat to health.

Cocaine effects on the body

The effects that lead users to consume cocaine are the euphoria and the feeling of power it causes. Many people who consume the drug report intense agitation and a sense of mental alertness, sexual desire, and heightened sensory perception. When they are under the influence of the drug, these people believe they have absolute power and say they feel more self-confident, more dynamic, with the power of the word, with strength, power, omnipotence, beauty and seduction.

However, in some cases, cocaine does not cause these pleasurable symptoms, with the most reported sensations being the need for isolation, anxiety or even panic.

Possible side effects and health risks

However, after inhaling, injecting or smoking the drug, and feeling this initial excitement, after some time, the user is invaded by a painful depression, feeling of fatigue, insomnia and lack of appetite. In addition, with the continuous use of the drug, the person is no longer able to feel the euphoria that he initially felt, and a feeling of despondency and displeasure may occur, which leads the person to consume again and develop a condition of dependence.

Cocaine consumption can also cause other undesirable side effects such as nausea, vomiting, anxiety, panic attacks, agitation, irritability, paranoia, chest pain, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, breathing problems and kidney failure. The increase in blood pressure and heart rate can lead to death from heart failure.

Symptoms such as agitation, irritability, extreme anxiety and paranoia can lead the user to have aggressive and irrational behaviors, as well as lead to the occurrence of psychotic illnesses.

In addition, depending on the route by which the drug is consumed, effects such as:

Inhale powdered cocaine: damage to the mucosa and membranes lining the nose;

damage to the mucosa and membranes lining the nose; smoking crack: breathing problems and loss of voice;

breathing problems and loss of voice; Inject cocaine: abscesses and infections due to sharing contaminated needles, such as Hepatitis C and HIV.

Excessive use of cocaine can also cause tremors and convulsions, and a collapse of the central nervous system may occur, with consequent respiratory failure and/or ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrest and death.

THE overdose it is also a risk associated with cocaine use, which can occur in people who administer cocaine into a vein, and can lead to death from seizures, heart failure, or respiratory depression. Learn to identify the symptoms of overdose.