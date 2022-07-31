Proctological examination: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The proctological exam is a simple exam that aims to evaluate the anal region and rectum in order to investigate gastrointestinal changes and identify fissures, fistulas and hemorrhoids, in addition to being an important exam used in the prevention of colorectal cancer.

The proctological exam is performed in the office and lasts about 10 minutes, without any preparation for its accomplishment. Despite being simple, it can be uncomfortable, especially if the person has anal fissures or hemorrhoids. However, it is important to perform it so that the diagnosis is made and treatment can be started.

what is it for

The proctological examination is performed by the proctologist or general practitioner to identify changes in the anal and rectal canal that can be quite uncomfortable and have a negative impact on the person’s life. This exam is usually performed with the aim of:

Prevent colorectal cancer;

Diagnose internal and external hemorrhoids;

Investigate the presence of anal fissures and fistulas;

Identify the cause of anal itching;

Check for the presence of anorectal warts;

Investigate the cause of blood and mucus in the stool.

It is important that the proctological examination be done as soon as the person identifies any anorectal signs or symptoms, such as anal pain, presence of blood and mucus in the stool, pain and difficulty in evacuating and anal discomfort.

How is done

Before starting the exam itself, an evaluation of the signs and symptoms described by the person is carried out, in addition to evaluating the clinical history, life habits and intestinal routine, so that the doctor can conduct the exam in the best way.

The proctological examination is carried out in stages, being initially recommended for the person to put on an appropriate gown and lie on the side with the legs drawn up. Then, the doctor begins the examination, which, in general, can be divided into external evaluation, digital rectal examination, anoscopy and rectosigmoidoscopy:

1. External evaluation

The external evaluation is the first stage of the proctological examination and consists of the doctor’s observation of the anus with the aim of verifying the presence of external hemorrhoids, fissures, fistulas and dermatological alterations that cause anal itching. During the evaluation, the doctor may also ask the person to exert effort as if they were going to have a bowel movement, so that it is possible to check for swollen veins that are indicative of grade 2, 3 or 4 internal hemorrhoids.

2. Rectal touch

In this second stage of the exam, the doctor performs a digital rectal examination, in which the index finger is inserted into the person’s anus, duly protected by a glove and lubricated, with the aim of evaluating the anal orifice, the sphincters and the final part of the intestine, being possible to identify the presence of nodules, fistulous orifices, feces and internal hemorrhoids.

In addition, through rectal examination, the doctor can check the presence of anal lesions that are palpable and the presence of blood in the rectum. Understand how rectal touch is done.

3. Anoscopy

Anoscopy allows better visualization of the anal canal, making it possible to identify changes that were not detected by digital rectal examination. In this exam, a medical device called an anoscope is introduced into the anus, which is a disposable transparent or metal tube that must be properly lubricated so that it is introduced into the anus.

After introduction into the anoscope, light is applied directly to the anus so that the doctor can better visualize the anal canal, making it possible to identify hemorrhoids, anal fissures, ulcers, warts and signs of cancer.

4. Rectosigmoidoscopy

Sigmoidoscopy is only indicated when other tests have not been able to identify the cause of the person’s signs and symptoms. Through this exam it is possible to visualize the final portion of the large intestine, identifying changes and signs indicative of disease.

In this exam, a rigid or flexible tube is introduced into the anal canal that has a microcamera at its end, thus making it possible for the doctor to make a more accurate assessment of the region and be able to more easily identify changes such as polyps, lesions, tumors or foci of bleeding. See how sigmoidoscopy is performed.