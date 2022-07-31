6 inner thigh exercises

The exercises to strengthen the inner thigh should be performed in a lower limb training, preferably with weights, so that it has a better effect. This type of exercise helps to strengthen the adductor muscles of the thigh, and can be performed at home, to avoid sagging in this region. However, to obtain more aesthetic results, it is interesting to reduce body fat from fat burning through exercises.

Other exercises that are also important to improve cardiorespiratory capacity are running, fast walking, cycling or elliptical, for example, which should be performed at the beginning of training, for 15 to 20 minutes. After that, you can start training the exercises listed below, but a trainer or physical trainer can recommend a complete series of exercises for the lower limbs, which also involve the front (quadriceps), the back (hamstrings), glutes and calf (calf).

Some examples of inner thigh exercises are:

1. Squeeze the ball between your legs

To start easier, you should lie on your back, bend your legs and place a soft ball between your knees, as you can see in the image. The exercise consists of squeezing the ball for 10 seconds, with as much force as you can. Repeat 8 times.

2. Trunk elevation on the Pilates ball

Lie on your back and place the Pilates ball on your feet. The exercise consists of lifting your torso off the floor and pressing the ball with your feet. Maintain strength against the ball for 10 seconds, then rest by lowering your torso. Repeat 6 times.

3. Side leg raise

Lie on your side and lift the leg that is on top, keeping it at the same height as your hip. The exercise consists of raising the lower leg (closer to the floor), keeping the knee straight. Repeat 12 times.

4. Squat

Spread your legs more than shoulder width apart and raise your arms as shown in the image. The exercise consists of squatting, as much as you can, 12 times in a row.

5. Plank 3 supports

Stay in the plank position 4 support: keeping only the feet and hands on the floor, keeping the body very horizontal. The exercise consists of bringing one knee to the elbow, alternately. This exercise should be performed slowly to avoid injury. Repeat 15 times.

6. Leg spread with weights

Lie on your back and raise your legs to the center, keeping them straight. The exercise consists of opening the legs, as shown in the image, 12 times in a row. Initially, weights of 0.5 kg can be used, but this weight must be progressively increased.

Although these exercises can be performed at home, it is better to practice under the watchful eye of the gym teacher or personal trainer, to avoid injuries and to get the most out of each exercise, achieving better results. If you want to fight the sagging of the inner thigh, check out some precious tips to increase muscle mass.