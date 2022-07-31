Diseases that impair nutrient absorption

Absorption of most nutrients occurs in the small intestine, while water absorption occurs mainly in the large intestine, which is the final part of the intestinal tract.

However, before being absorbed, food needs to be broken down into smaller parts, a process that starts from chewing. Then the stomach acid helps to digest the proteins and as the food passes through the intestines, it is digested and absorbed.

Absorption of nutrients in the small intestine

The small intestine is where most of the digestion and absorption of nutrients takes place. It is 3 to 4 meters long and is divided into 3 parts: duodenum, jejunum and ileum, which absorb the following nutrients:

fats;

Cholesterol;

carbohydrates;

proteins;

Water;

Vitamins: A, C, E, D, K, B complex;

Minerals: iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, chlorine.

Ingested food takes about 3 to 10 hours to travel through the small intestine.

In addition, it is important to remember that the stomach participates in the process of alcohol absorption and is responsible for the production of intrinsic factor, a substance necessary for the absorption of vitamin B12 and prevention of anemia.

Absorption of nutrients in the large intestine

The large intestine is responsible for the formation of feces and is where the bacteria of the intestinal flora are found, which help in the production of vitamins K, B12, thiamine and riboflavin.

The nutrients absorbed in this part are mainly water, biotin, sodium and fats made with short-chain fatty acids.

Fibers present in the diet are important for the formation of faeces and help the passage of the faecal cake through the intestine, being also the source of food for the intestinal flora.

What can impair nutrient absorption

One should be aware of diseases that can impair the absorption of nutrients, as it may be necessary to use food supplements recommended by the doctor or nutritionist. Among these diseases are:

In addition, people who have undergone surgeries to remove part of the intestine, liver or pancreas, or who use a colostomy may also have problems absorbing nutrients, and should follow the recommendations of the doctor or nutritionist to improve their diet. See the symptoms of bowel cancer.