What is Pancreatin used for?

Pancreatin is a drug known commercially as Creon.

This medicine consists of a pancreatic enzyme that is indicated for cases of pancreatic insufficiency and cystic fibrosis, as it helps the body to better absorb nutrients and avoid vitamin deficiency and the appearance of other diseases.

Pancreatin in capsules

indications

This drug is indicated in the treatment of diseases such as pancreatic insufficiency and cystic fibrosis or after gastrectomy surgery.

Mode of Use

Capsules must be taken whole, with the aid of liquid; do not crush or chew the capsules.

Children under 4 years of age

Administer 1000 U of pancreatin per kg of body weight per meal.

Children over 4 years old

At 500 U of Pancreatin per kg of body weight per meal.

Other disorders of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency

Doses should be adapted according to the degree of malabsorption and the fat content of the meals. It usually ranges from 20,000 U to 50,000 U of pancreatin per meal.

Side effects

Pancreatin can cause some side effects like cramping, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.

who shouldn’t take

Pancreatin is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women, and also in case of allergy to pork protein or pancreatin; acute pancreatitis; chronic pancreatic disease; Hipersensibility to any of the formula’s components.