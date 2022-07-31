High leukocytes in pregnancy: understand what it means

During pregnancy, it is normal to see changes in the amount of leukocytes, lymphocytes and platelets, as the woman’s body is adapting to the baby as it develops. However, in some cases it is possible that changes in the number of leukocytes are a consequence of a urinary tract infection, which is also common during this period.

The leukogram is a part of the blood test that aims to check the amount of body defense cells circulating in the blood, the white blood cells, which correspond to leukocytes and lymphocytes. It is important that the pregnant woman performs the leukogram so that she can know how her immune system is doing.

The leukogram values ​​tend to return to normal a few days after delivery, however if this does not happen, it is important that the change is correlated with the woman’s clinical history to verify the existence of any ongoing disease.

high leukocytes in pregnancy

High leukocytes, or leukocytosis, usually occurs as a result of pregnancy, which can be pre-partum stress or the body’s response to the fetus, that is, the body starts producing more defense cells to prevent rejection. Leukocytes are normally very high during pregnancy, reaching more than 25,000 leukocytes per mm³ of blood, with a gradual normalization of this value after delivery.

Although leukocytosis is common during pregnancy, a urinalysis may be recommended by the doctor, even if the woman has no symptoms, to rule out the possibility of a urinary tract infection. Here’s how to identify urinary tract infection in pregnancy.

WBC reference values ​​in pregnancy

The absolute reference values ​​of total leukocytes in women from 14 years of age are between 4500 and 11000 /mm³, but during pregnancy these values ​​change:

1st quarter: Leukocytes: reference value x 1.25; Rod neutrophils: reference value x 1.85; Segmented neutrophils: reference value x 1.15; Total lymphocytes: reference value x 0.85

2nd quarter: Leukocytes: reference value x 1.40; Rod neutrophils: reference value x 2.70; Segmented neutrophils: reference value x 1.80; Total lymphocytes: reference value x 0.80

3rd quarter: Leukocytes: reference value x 1.70; Rod neutrophils: reference value x 3.00; Segmented neutrophils: reference value x 1.85; Total lymphocytes: reference value x 0.75

Up to 3 days after labor: Leukocytes: reference value x 2.85; Rod neutrophils: reference value x 4.00; Segmented neutrophils: reference value x 2.85; Total lymphocytes: reference value x 0.70

The reference values ​​vary according to the age of the woman, so it must be checked before being multiplied by the values ​​mentioned above. See what the leukogram reference values ​​are.