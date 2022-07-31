Caraway – Your Health

Caraway is a medicinal plant, also known as cumin or char, widely used in the treatment of colds and digestive and intestinal problems.

Its scientific name is Carum carvi and can be purchased in natural product stores, street markets and in some compounding pharmacies.

What is caraway for

Caraway is used to help treat digestive problems, colic, dyspepsia, fever, gas, respiratory problems and worms.

caraway properties

Caraway’s properties include its antacid, antiflatulent, digestive, diuretic, stimulant, laxative and purgative action.

How to use caraway

The parts used of caraway are its leaves, fruits and roots.

Caraway Infusion: put 1 teaspoon of crushed leaves in a cup of boiling water for 15 minutes. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day.

caraway side effects

Caraway, when consumed in excess, can be toxic.

Caraway contraindications

Caraway is contraindicated for young children and pregnant women.