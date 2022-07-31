Brazilian Natural Medicine
Caraway – Your Health
Caraway is a medicinal plant, also known as cumin or char, widely used in the treatment of colds and digestive and intestinal problems.
Its scientific name is Carum carvi and can be purchased in natural product stores, street markets and in some compounding pharmacies.
What is caraway for
Caraway is used to help treat digestive problems, colic, dyspepsia, fever, gas, respiratory problems and worms.
caraway properties
Caraway’s properties include its antacid, antiflatulent, digestive, diuretic, stimulant, laxative and purgative action.
How to use caraway
The parts used of caraway are its leaves, fruits and roots.
- Caraway Infusion: put 1 teaspoon of crushed leaves in a cup of boiling water for 15 minutes. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day.
caraway side effects
Caraway, when consumed in excess, can be toxic.
Caraway contraindications
Caraway is contraindicated for young children and pregnant women.
Always consult a doctor.
Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org