Physical and Hormonal Changes in Menopause

At menopause, the ovaries begin to produce less estrogen and progesterone, and this decrease stops menstruation. As a result, osteoporosis arises, accumulation of fat around the waist, and the skin and hair become dry and lose their shine. Due to an alteration that occurs in the hypothalamus, hot flashes and vaginal dryness appear, and with the decrease in dopamine and serotonin, mood disorders and depressive symptoms also appear.

These hormonal changes are programmed to happen in a woman’s life around age 50, but can appear before age 40, although it is more common between 45-55 years of age. Menopause is characterized by the absence of menstruation for 1 year, however, the most common is that before this cessation, menstruation becomes irregular, with increased blood flow and with very short or very long cycles.

Menopause Stages and Hormonal Changes

Menopause is when a woman goes 1 year without menstruating, but this does not happen abruptly, with a period of changes that can last 2-5 years. This phase of change can be divided as:

Pre-menopause: period when the woman has normal menstruation, hormones have not yet decreased, but symptoms such as irritability, dry skin and insomnia appear;

period when the woman has normal menstruation, hormones have not yet decreased, but symptoms such as irritability, dry skin and insomnia appear; Perimenopause: also called climacteric, includes all the time before and after the last menstruation, from the period when hormones begin to decrease;

also called climacteric, includes all the time before and after the last menstruation, from the period when hormones begin to decrease; Post-menopause: includes part of perimenopause, and starts the day after the last day of the last menstrual period.

As the quantity and quality of eggs decreases, after the age of 45, the ovaries begin to produce less hormones, which leads to a decrease in progesterone and estrogen in the blood. As a result, a woman’s body undergoes the following changes:

Pre-menopause: Estrogen peaks in the middle of the menstrual cycle, and then drops after ovulation, while progesterone levels begin to rise. If the egg is not fertilized, both estrogen and progesterone suddenly drop, giving rise to menstruation.

Estrogen peaks in the middle of the menstrual cycle, and then drops after ovulation, while progesterone levels begin to rise. If the egg is not fertilized, both estrogen and progesterone suddenly drop, giving rise to menstruation. Perimenopause: estrogen continues to be produced by the ovaries, but ovulation does not happen every month, so there is not always progesterone in the blood and whenever there is no progesterone, there is no menstruation.

estrogen continues to be produced by the ovaries, but ovulation does not happen every month, so there is not always progesterone in the blood and whenever there is no progesterone, there is no menstruation. Post-menopause: the ovaries no longer produce estrogen or progesterone, so there is no longer any menstruation.

Physical changes of Menopause and how to deal with them

A lack of estrogen in the blood affects organs and systems, causing changes to the skin, hair, and bones. In general, to combat these symptoms and improve women’s quality of life, hormone replacement therapy or natural supplementation with soy is suggested, as it contains phytoestrogens that provide the body with small doses of hormones similar to the estrogen produced by the body. body, which causes the symptoms of menopause to be alleviated. In addition, it is important to prefer organic and phytohormone-rich foods, such as yams.

Check out in the following video how to go through menopause more smoothly:

Check out below the body changes and how to deal with each of them:

1. Heat waves

Hot flashes can happen several times a day, leaving a woman’s skin moist. This happens because brain chemistry alters the temperature control center, which is the hypothalamus. The body temperature control point changes, which triggers a dilation of blood vessels and sweating.

What to do: Hormone replacement is essential, but wearing light clothing and having a hand towel close by can be helpful for drying off whenever necessary. Having the environment well ventilated, fan or air conditioning in the hottest places is also a good strategy to feel good indoors. See more options here.

2. Skin

The skin becomes drier, more flaccid and thinner, it is also more sensitive to the sun, with a greater chance of dark spots appearing in areas exposed to the sun, and more serious damage, such as skin cancer. Some women may experience oilier skin and pimples due to the increase in testosterone which causes the sebaceous glands to produce more oil.

What to do: You should always apply body moisturizer after bathing, prefer to shower with cold water, use liquid soap or soap with moisturizing action and avoid being exposed to the wind. To solve the oiliness of the skin of the face, you should perform facial exfoliation weekly, and clean the skin daily, applying moisturizing gel every day. Pimple drying gel can also help to dry out pimples faster. In addition, anti-wrinkle creams are also welcome to help firm the skin. See more options here.

3. Hair

There is a tendency for hair loss and hair growth in unusual places, such as the face, chest and abdomen. Some strands of hair lost are not replaced because the hair follicle stops working, so the woman may have thinner and thinner hair. Hair also becomes more brittle and dull, due to the presence of testosterone circulating in the blood without estrogen.

What to do: Hair hydration should be performed weekly with moisturizing products such as avocado or Argan oil. Applying a serum to damp strands after shampooing can help to unite the cuticles at the ends of the hair, with less risk of split stitches and breakage. How to moisturize different types of hair.

4. Accumulation of belly fat

There is a change in the shape of the female body, and the fat that was previously located in the hips and thighs is now deposited in the abdominal region. In addition, the body’s metabolism decreases little by little, with a greater tendency to accumulate fat.

What to do: It is necessary to reduce the consumption of foods rich in fat and sugar, and increase the level of physical activity. Exercises that strengthen the back and abs are especially recommended, but aerobics such as running and cycling are also great for stimulating localized fat burning. Here’s how to lose belly fat in menopause.

5. Heart and blood vessels

Due to the decrease in estrogen there is an increased risk of cardiovascular disease because estrogen improves heart function by increasing the ability to pump blood efficiently, in addition, it also keeps flexible blood vessels dilated and blood pressure low. Thus, with its decrease, the heart becomes less efficient and blood vessels tend to accumulate more atheromatous plaques, as a consequence, there is a greater risk of infarction.

What to do: Hormone replacement can lower the risk of a heart attack.

6. Bones

Bones become more fragile and brittle, a condition called osteoporosis, because the low concentration of estrogen makes bones more sensitive to the action of the parathyroid, causing bones to break more easily at menopause. Thin and white women are the ones most likely to suffer from osteoporosis, because estrogen is also produced by fat cells, which ends up favoring stronger bones.

What to do: In addition to consuming more calcium, the doctor or nutritionist may recommend calcium and vitamin D supplementation. Exercising regularly is also a good strategy. Check out more tips in this video:

7. Muscles and Joints

As estrogen is decreased and this helps the absorption of calcium in the blood, with less estrogen there is also less calcium available for muscle function. Thus, women may experience cramps during the night.

What to do: It is recommended to increase the consumption of foods rich in calcium and to practice physical exercise such as weight training or another exercise that has an impact on the bone, such as running, because the impact favors bone recovery.

8. Mood swings

Decreased estrogen also affects female mood because the body produces less serotonin and dopamine, which are linked to symptoms such as sadness, melancholy and depression.

What to do: One of the biggest producers of serotonin is the intestine, so by ensuring the proper functioning of the intestine by exercising, ingesting water properly and consuming fiber, it is possible to have an increase in the feeling of well-being. Doing activities you enjoy also helps increase emotional well-being.

9. Difficulty concentrating

In this phase, the woman may have a lower ability to concentrate, short-term memory failures and loss of attention. This happens because estrogen influences brain activity, acting on blood vessels, also the brain. Estrogen also acts on neurotransmitters, which are critical for memory.

What to do: The doctor or nutritionist may suggest omega-3 supplementation that improves brain function. Practicing mental exercises such as sudoku, puzzles and word searches is also indicated because the greater the brain stimulation, the better it works.

10. Insomnia

The lack of estrogen leads to night sweats which also causes frequent awakenings, as well as restless leg syndrome that can start to appear.

What to do: Passion flower tea can calm anxiety and help you sleep better, as can valerian capsules, and it is recommended to take 150-300 mg before bedtime. See more options here.